Jennifer Aniston Says Adam Sandler Teases Her About Who She Dates: 'What Are You Doing?'

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler's new Netfix movie Murder Mystery 2 starts streaming March 31

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 22, 2023 11:10 AM

Adam Sandler wants the best for his friend Jennifer Aniston.

During Aniston's appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Tuesday, the Murder Mystery 2 actress, 54, said Sandler, 56, is playfully critical of her her romantic life.

"If I get anything from him, it's, 'What are you doing?' " Aniston said. "Usually based on someone I'm dating… [he says] 'What are you doing? What's wrong with you?' "

After the actress and Fallon, 48, briefly embarked on showing off their impressions of Sandler, who recently received the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at the Kennedy Center, Aniston noted that she does "very much love to take care of" the actor and comedian.

"He's so concerned with taking care of everybody else, which he really does, and he doesn't take care of himself. I'm sorry to call you out on national television Adam, but you have to know this," she said, telling Fallon she tends to make Sandler smoothies when they work on film sets together.

Murder Mystery 2. (L-R) Jennifer Aniston as Audrey Spitz and Adam Sandler as Nick Spitz in Murder Mystery 2.
Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler in Murder Mystery 2 (2023). Scott Yamano/Netflix

"And [Sandler's wife Jackie Sandler]'s like, 'Thanks, it lasted a minute,' " Aniston joked.

Aniston recently attended Sandler's Mark Twain Prize ceremony on Sunday night in Washington, D.C., where she and fellow Sandler collaborator Drew Barrymore performed a routine in which they took turns sharing all things Sandler has done for each of them over the years — most of which ended up being the same. They then joked that they will appear together in a movie without Sandler.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"We should do that movie that you and I have been talking about," Aniston said at the event, to which Barrymore, 48, responded: "You mean the one where we don't need that goofy boyfriend?"

Aniston and Sandler, who costarred in Just Go With It (2011) before reuniting for Netflix's original Murder Mystery (2019) both returned for the upcoming sequel Murder Mystery 2.

According to an official synopsis, the film is set four years after the first and follows Nick (Sandler) and Audrey (Aniston), who "are now full-time detectives struggling to get their private-eye agency off the ground when they're invited to celebrate the wedding of their friend the Maharaja on his private island."

"When you meet back up with us, we're not doing that great," Aniston told Fallon of the film's characters Tuesday. "So we get invited to a wonderful wedding of someone wonderful, we say: 'We need a break, we need a vacation.' And that's where our mistakes happen."

Murder Mystery 2 starts streaming on Netflix March 31.

Related Articles
Murder Mystery 2. (L to R) Jennifer Aniston as Audrey Spitz, Melanie Laurent as Claudette Joubert and Adam Sandler as Nick Spitz in Murder Mystery 2. Cr. Scott Yamano/Netflix © 2023.
Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler Arrive in Paradise in Exclusive Clip from 'Murder Mystery 2' : Watch
Jennifer Aniston Shares Glimpse Behind the Scenes of Promo Tour for Murder Mystery 2: ‘Thank You Paris’
Jennifer Aniston Visits the Eiffel Tower in Behind-the-Scenes Video of 'Murder Mystery 2' Promo Tour
Adam Sandler onstage during the 24th Annual Mark Twain Prize For American Humor at The Kennedy Center on March 19, 2023 in Washington, DC.
Adam Sandler Given 'Props' by Chris Rock, Jennifer Aniston and More as He Receives Mark Twain Prize
Ben Stiller, Adam Sandler
Ben Stiller Jokes People Confuse Him and Close Friend Adam Sandler 'All the Time'
Melanie Lynskey's Drew Barrymore Impression
Watch Melanie Lynskey Do a Flawless Drew Barrymore Impression While Sharing 'Ever After' Memory
Chris Rock attends the Tom Ford fashion show; Paul Pelosi attends the 24th Annual Mark Twain Prize For American Humor
Chris Rock Compares Oscars Slap to Paul Pelosi Hammer Attack
adam sandler; chris rock
Adam Sandler Reacts to Chris Rock's Will and Jada Pinkett Smith Jokes: 'He Was Real to Himself'
Murder Mystery 2. (L-R) Jennifer Aniston as Audrey Spitz and Adam Sandler as Nick Spitz in Murder Mystery 2.
Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler Go to Paris to Solve a New Case in 'Murder Mystery 2' Trailer
Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour"
Taylor Swift Sparkles on Tour, Plus Ben Affleck and Matt Damon at SXSW, Jennifer Lopez and More
FLORENCE PUGH & ANDREW GARFIELD
Florence Pugh Says Presenting at 2023 Oscars with Future Costar Andrew Garfield Was 'an Accident'
Maren Morris and Alexia Noelle Paris perform onstage during the Love Rising: Let Freedom Sing (and Dance) A Celebration Of Life, Liberty And The Pursuit Of Happiness show
Maren Morris Sings for Freedom in Nashville, Plus Shawn Mendes, Tommy Hilfiger, Kate Middleton and More
Selena Gomez, Wearing A Wedding Gown, Martin Short And Steve Martin Film And Only Murders In The Building In New York City
Selena Gomez Rocks a Wedding Dress on Set in N.Y.C, Plus a 'Vampire Diaries' Reunion, Justin Bieber and More
Murder Mystery 2. (L-R) Jennifer Aniston as Audrey Spitz and Adam Sandler as Nick Spitz in Murder Mystery 2.
'Murder Mystery 2' : Everything to Know
Noah Schnapp and Garrett Hedlund's new movie The Tutor
Noah Schnapp Cozies Up to Garrett Hedlund in Sinister Clip from New Thriller 'The Tutor'
The Adam Project
Ryan Reynolds Says 'The Adam Project' 'Holds a Soft Spot in Our Hearts Forever' 1 Year Later
Jackie Sandler and Adam Sandler attend the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California
Who Is Adam Sandler's Wife? All About Jackie Sandler