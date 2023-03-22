Jennifer Aniston Says Adam Sandler Teases Her About Who She Dates: 'What Are You Doing?'

Adam Sandler wants the best for his friend Jennifer Aniston.

During Aniston's appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Tuesday, the Murder Mystery 2 actress, 54, said Sandler, 56, is playfully critical of her her romantic life.

"If I get anything from him, it's, 'What are you doing?' " Aniston said. "Usually based on someone I'm dating… [he says] 'What are you doing? What's wrong with you?' "

After the actress and Fallon, 48, briefly embarked on showing off their impressions of Sandler, who recently received the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at the Kennedy Center, Aniston noted that she does "very much love to take care of" the actor and comedian.

"He's so concerned with taking care of everybody else, which he really does, and he doesn't take care of himself. I'm sorry to call you out on national television Adam, but you have to know this," she said, telling Fallon she tends to make Sandler smoothies when they work on film sets together.

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler in Murder Mystery 2 (2023). Scott Yamano/Netflix

"And [Sandler's wife Jackie Sandler]'s like, 'Thanks, it lasted a minute,' " Aniston joked.

Aniston recently attended Sandler's Mark Twain Prize ceremony on Sunday night in Washington, D.C., where she and fellow Sandler collaborator Drew Barrymore performed a routine in which they took turns sharing all things Sandler has done for each of them over the years — most of which ended up being the same. They then joked that they will appear together in a movie without Sandler.

"We should do that movie that you and I have been talking about," Aniston said at the event, to which Barrymore, 48, responded: "You mean the one where we don't need that goofy boyfriend?"

Aniston and Sandler, who costarred in Just Go With It (2011) before reuniting for Netflix's original Murder Mystery (2019) both returned for the upcoming sequel Murder Mystery 2.

According to an official synopsis, the film is set four years after the first and follows Nick (Sandler) and Audrey (Aniston), who "are now full-time detectives struggling to get their private-eye agency off the ground when they're invited to celebrate the wedding of their friend the Maharaja on his private island."

"When you meet back up with us, we're not doing that great," Aniston told Fallon of the film's characters Tuesday. "So we get invited to a wonderful wedding of someone wonderful, we say: 'We need a break, we need a vacation.' And that's where our mistakes happen."

Murder Mystery 2 starts streaming on Netflix March 31.