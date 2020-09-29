Jennifer Aniston Reveals She Considered Quitting Acting Shortly Before The Morning Show

Jennifer Aniston recently said one of her past projects “sucked the life out of me”

Jennifer Aniston has revealed that she once contemplated quitting acting.

During an appearance on the podcast SmartLess, hosted by fellow actors Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett, the Friends actress shared that an “unprepared project” she did several years ago had her wondering whether her chosen profession was right for her.

“I would have to say the last two years that has crossed my mind, which it never did before,” she said, clarifying that the difficult project was before The Morning Show — the Apple TV+ series that earned her both Golden Globes and Emmys nods, as well as a win at the SAG Awards earlier this year.

“I was like ‘Woah that sucked the life out of me’ and I don't know if this is what interests me,” Aniston, 51, recalled of the project.

What would the award-winning actress do if she had quit? “Interior design, probably,” she said on Monday’s SmartLess episode. “I love it. It's my happy place. It's really a happy place for me.”

Luckily for her fans, however, Aniston has not quit her calling. Reflecting on her past performances, she said that her “number one” favorite is Friends.

“I loved, well, obviously Friends,” she said. “That's a no brainer...I would have to say that would be number one.”

Just Go With It, her 2011 comedy with Adam Sandler, comes in a close second.

“I always love shooting with Sandler. Just Go With It was super fun. We've known each other since we were 19,” she said of her co-star, whom she also worked with on 2019’s Murder Mystery.

She also fondly recalled making the 2014 drama Cake, which landed Aniston nominations at the SAG Awards and Golden Globes.