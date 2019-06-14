Jennifer Aniston Dishes on Her ‘Silver Fox’ Costar Steve Carell: ‘He Gets Better with Age’

Image zoom Jennifer Aniston; Steve Carell Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic; Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston is opening up about working with costar Steve Carell.

Aniston, 50, stopped by The Talk on Friday to promote her new Apple series The Morning Show which stars Carell, 56, and Reese Witherspoon.

“I heard there was a secret crush on one of your cast members that all of the ladies loved,” guest co-host Vanessa Williams told her.

Aniston nodded and said, “Yes. That was Steve Carell.”

“He’s like a silver fox now. He just came in, and no one expected that,” she continued. “Everyone was so cute. And he’s so shy, and fantastic.”

She cheekily added, “He gets better with age.”

Based on journalist Brian Stelter’s book Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV, the show will follow the dynamics and drama involved with producing a morning show. It’s been picked up for two seasons, or 20 episodes.

Aniston and Witherspoon, 43, are both executive producers on the series, which also marks Aniston’s first recurring TV role since she wrapped Friends in 2004.

“Jen has always been a hard worker and a perfectionist when it comes to filming,” a source told PEOPLE of the actress in February.

According to the source, Aniston also shows her appreciation toward the cast and crew, which includes Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass and Gugu Mbatha-Raw.

“She often caters special treats for the crew and is always the first one to thank everyone for their hard work,” the insider continued.

A set source added, “Jen is amazing. Having worked with her before, it’s fantastic to see how focused and committed she always is to making her project perfect.”