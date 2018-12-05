Jennifer Aniston Reacts to Dolly Parton Saying Her Husband Wants a Threesome: 'It's Flattering'

When country legend Dolly Parton, 72, stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday to discuss the songs she wrote for the Netflix film Dumplin’, she revealed that Carl Dean Thomas — whom she’s been married to for 52 years — was a little too pumped about the prospect of getting to know its star Jennifer Aniston, 49.

“I love her to death,” Parton said of Aniston, who stars in the coming-of-age comedy. “My husband is crazy about her, and he was more excited that I was going to do a movie with her than he was that I got the chance to write all this music. I think he fantasizes, like, a threesome.”

And Aniston thought it was hilarious.

“My mouth just dropped,” Aniston told USA TODAY. “And then I laughed my (butt) off. That’s Dolly.”

The star revealed the two had discussed the comment, and chalked it up to the country legend’s unique sense of humor.

“It was hilarious, I think it’s flattering. And that’s Dolly’s sense of humor,” Aniston said. “No one in the world can get away with saying anything like that about their partner on live television, except Dolly. I mean, that is a quote.”

The “Jolene” singer posed for the cover of PEOPLE last month, and for the issue, she discussed her struggles with her weight, aging, working with Brad Pitt‘s ex and her relationship with her husband — who famously shuns the spotlight and never appears at public events with Parton.

“I always joke and laugh when people ask me what’s the key to my long marriage and lasting love,” she told PEOPLE. “I always say ‘Stay gone!’ and there’s a lot of truth to that. I travel a lot, but we really enjoy each other when we’re together and the little things we do.”

Parton also looked back on their early courtship: “When I met my husband, he wanted to take me out to dinner. He pulled up to the drive-in window and got our food at McDonald’s … We know a few little places we can go without being bothered. He only likes to go places where he can be comfortable!” she recalled.

Dumplin’ hits Netflix on Dec. 7.