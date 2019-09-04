Jennifer Aniston Opens Up About Turning 50: 'I Don't Feel Any Different'

Jennifer Aniston is feeling better than ever.

The actress, who turned 50 in February, detailed how she felt entering a new decade of her life for the October cover story of InStyle.

“Fifty was the first time I thought, ‘Well, that number,'” Aniston told the magazine. “I don’t know what it is because I don’t feel any different. Things aren’t shutting down in any way.”

She continued, “I feel physically incredible. So it’s weird that it’s all of a sudden getting telegraphed in a way that’s like, ‘You look amazing for your age.’ I think we need to establish some etiquette around that dialogue and verbiage.”

If there is one thing Aniston doesn’t like about aging, it’s her signature blonde locks.

“I’m not gonna lie — I don’t want gray hair,” she said.

Image zoom Jennifer Aniston Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

The former Friends star, who stars in the upcoming Apple series The Morning Show, celebrated her birthday with a blowout bash at the Sunset Tower in Los Angeles.

The soirée was attended by several of Aniston’s close friends, including her ex-husband Brad Pitt.

“Basically, every single person who Jen loves attended. That included Brad,” a source told PEOPLE at the time about Pitt’s appearance. “The party was a celebration of Jen’s life.”

RELATED: Jennifer Aniston Says ‘We Have Many Soul Mates: ‘I Don’t Think There’s One and Only’

Another ex in the crowd was John Mayer, 41, whom Aniston dated on and off from February 2008 to March 2009. The two went through a highly publicized split but have stayed friends.

Other attendees included Courtney Cox, Reese Witherspoon, George Clooney and Amal Clooney, Lisa Kudrow, Robert Downey Jr., Laura Dern, Kate Hudson and Demi Moore.

The Morning Show begins streaming on Apple TV+ in November.