Jennifer Aniston 'Isn't Concerned About Dating' as She Focuses on Work: Source

Jennifer Aniston wrapped up her summer in Europe in good company.

The actress, 49, spent the last few months surrounded by friends as she finished filming her upcoming Murder Mystery alongside Adam Sandler in Toronto and Italy, a source tells PEOPLE.

“She has been working long days but loves being in Europe. She has had friends with her including Chris [McMillan],” the insider continues, referring to the celebrity hairstylist who has worked with Aniston since she starred on Friends.

Among some of her adventures in Europe, Aniston was photographed last month taking a quick break from work by staying at George and Amal Clooney’s Lake Como residence with Sandler and his wife Jackie.

Of her time abroad, the source says Aniston “is having a great summer.”

“She isn’t concerned about dating. She is happy to focus on work,” the insider says. “She loves filming with Adam.”

Aniston previously split from actor Justin Theroux in February after more than two years of marriage and seven years together.

“She doesn’t even talk about him anymore,” the source says of Aniston and Theroux. “She doesn’t keep up with what he does. She is focusing on her own life.”

Recently, in an interview for InStyle‘s September issue, Aniston spoke out about the “misconceptions” about her single life.

“It’s pretty crazy,” she said. “The misconceptions are ‘Jen can’t keep a man,’ and ‘Jen refuses to have a baby because she’s selfish and committed to her career.’ Or that I’m sad and heartbroken. First, with all due respect, I’m not heartbroken.”

Aniston continued, “And second, those are reckless assumptions. No one knows what’s going on behind closed doors. No one considers how sensitive that might be for my partner and me. They don’t know what I’ve been through medically or emotionally.”