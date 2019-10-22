Jennifer Aniston Nods to Julia Roberts' Famous Notting Hill Line on Instagram: 'I'm Just a Girl'

Jennifer Aniston is as much of a rom-com fan as the rest of us, as shown by her witty callback to Notting Hill.

On Instagram, the Morning Show actress offered a glimpse at the team of people who help her pull off her glamorous style, this time for the recent Variety Power of Women cover shoot.

“I’m just a girl….standing with hair and makeup. A stylist. A photographer. A lighting crew, wind machine, props, and a computer …. asking you to think I woke up like this. 😬😑,” Aniston, 50, wrote in the post, which featured a photo of stylists adjusting her sock and arranging her hair, followed by the final product of the shoot.

The caption is a direct reference to the 1999 movie, in which Julia Roberts utters the now-iconic line of dialogue: “I’m also just a girl, standing in front of a boy, asking him to love her.”

Currently celebrating its 20th anniversary, Notting Hill follows a famous movie star (Roberts) navigating a private personal life, including a potential romance with a bookshop owner, played by Hugh Grant.

Fellow actors reacted to Aniston’s caption, including Will & Grace‘s Sean Hayes, who commented “I know how that girl feels.”

Rita Wilson wrote, “Truth is you kinda do look like that when you wake up,” with My Big Fat Greek Wedding star Nia Vardalos adding, “Greek girl giving props to Greek girls!! ❤️🇬🇷❤️.”

Aniston — herself a romantic-comedy mainstay, with a résumé that includes Along Came Polly, The Break-Up and Rumor Has It… — told Vanity Fair she wants to see the genre make a big-time comeback.

“[The movie industry has] changed so much. I think we would so love to have the era of Meg Ryan come back. I just think it would be nice to go into a movie theater, sit cozy,” she said. “I think we should have a resurgence.”

After temporarily bringing Instagram to a halt when she joined the platform last week, Aniston broke the record for the fastest time to reach a million followers — five hours and 16 minutes. Since then, her posts haven’t disappointed her more than 15 million followers.