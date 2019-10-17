Jennifer Aniston Says She Was the 'Most Reluctant Person' to Join Instagram

Jennifer Aniston had her friends to thank for her new Instagram fame.

The actress, 50 — who not only broke the internet when she joined Instagram, but also set a Guinness World Record for the fastest time to reach one million followers — told Jimmy Kimmel on Wednesday night that she finally joined the popular social media platform because she “got tired” of people in her life telling her to join.

“[I’m the] most reluctant person to ever join Instagram,” she said of her amassed following, which has reached 11.8 million as of Thursday. “It’s kind of crazy.”

When Kimmel asked The Morning Show star who talked her into making the account she responded, “I don’t know, a lot of people.”

“I just got tired of, you know… what you resist persists,” she added. “So, what the hay? Just do it.”

Aniston then revealed that she hasn’t had time to really peruse on the app since making her account, jokingly adding, “I’m just trying to build content, as they say.”

Image zoom Jennifer Aniston on Jimmy Kimmel Live ABC

Prior to creating her official account, Aniston admitted that she had a private “stalker account” that she used to occasionally view people’s posts, but realized it was time for her to get with the times.

“When I was thinking about doing this I sort of figured it was time to understand the world and dip my toe into the social media pool,” she told Kimmel.

The Friends star debuted her first Instagram account on Tuesday by sharing a selfie of herself with her former costars Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc.

Kimmel, 51, then joked that it would be hard for the actress to follow that entrance, suggesting that she only post reunion selfies of the cast from now on.

“Wouldn’t it be funny if you only posted reunion photos of you and the group from Friends, like here they are again at my house,” the host teased.

Image zoom Jennifer Aniston's Instagram debut with Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer Jennifer Aniston/Instagram

Shortly after Anniston’s famous friends and fans noticed her account, the actress’s account temporarily crashed with the page showing as “Sorry, this page isn’t available.”

“Everyone in the world is trying to follow Jennifer Aniston on Instagram at the moment and it won’t let me….. #amsad,” one user wrote on Twitter.

Another wrote, “Jennifer Aniston joined Instagram and broke it. A QUEEN.”

Said Instagram to PEOPLE in a statement: “We are aware that some people are having issues following Jen’s page — the volume of interest is incredible! We are actively working on a solution and hope to have the page up and running smoothly again shortly.”

In less than an hour, Aniston had racked up more than 116,000 followers and had followed dozens of famous pals, like David Spade, Julia Roberts, Adam Sandler, and ex-husband Justin Theroux.

And in five hours and 16 minutes, she had reached one million, dethroning Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as the new Guinness World Record title holder.