Jennifer Aniston on 'Big Marvel Movies': 'I'm Not Interested in Living in a Green Screen'

Jennifer Aniston is feeling a bit nostalgic.

In a new interview with Variety, the actress, 50, opens up about focusing her acting in television over film — and admits she misses an industry free of Marvel movies.

“It wasn’t until the last couple of years when these streaming services were just sort of exploding with this amount of quality that I actually started to think, ‘Wow, that’s better than what I just did,’ ” she said of acting on the small screen.

“And then you’re seeing what’s available out there and it’s just diminishing and diminishing in terms of, it’s big Marvel movies,” Aniston added. “Or things that I’m not just asked to do or really that interested in living in a green screen.”

In the last two years, Marvel has put out seven movies, with six more already announced through 2021.

The Morning Show star reminisced on some of her favorite movies from the ’70s and ’80s, telling the outlet that there should be a “resurgence” of those types of films.

“It’s changed so much. I think we would so love to have the era of Meg Ryan come back,” Aniston said of the movie industry. “I just think it would be nice to go into a movie theater, sit cozy. I think we should have a resurgence. Let’s get the Terms of Endearment back out there. You know, Heaven Can Wait, Young Frankenstein, Blazing Saddles, Goodbye Girl.“

And although streaming services have helped create new opportunities for the actress, such as her new upcoming series The Morning Show, she remembers being taken aback by the concept of them.

“I remember not understanding. ‘What the hell does streaming mean?’ They’re like, ‘It’s there all the time,'” she recalled. “So tuning in on Thursday nights at eight o’clock is not a thing anymore? Or you’re not going to the bathroom on a commercial break and someone yells, ‘It’s back on!’ That doesn’t happen anymore? It’s kind of sad.”

In addition to her new show, it seems Aniston will be once again working with Netflix, who recently announced the sequel to her an Adam Sandler’s popular comedy, Murder Mystery, according to The Hollywood Reporter.