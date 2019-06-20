Jennifer Aniston Loves Her World Right Now, Says Source: 'She Knows She Lives a Very Fun Life'

After turning 50 in February with a star-studded party, Jennifer Aniston has been having a blast working on new projects and spending time with friends.

The actress, who split from Justin Theroux last year, recently jetted to her favorite vacation spot in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico to enjoy a relaxing vacation with Courteney Cox and pals to celebrate Cox’s birthday.

She is also excited for her return to TV, 15 years after saying goodbye to Friends, with the highly anticipated Apple TV series The Morning Show also starring Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell.

“She knows that she lives a very fun life,” a source tells PEOPLE. “She’s extremely grateful for it all.”

To add to the fun, is her new Netflix film Murder Mystery with good pal Adam Sandler in which they play a married couple who go on a European vacation and become suspects in a murder. While filming they travelled to gorgeous locations such as Lake Como, Italy.

“It was like being at summer camp,” Aniston told reporters adding that she was thrilled to re-team with Sandler, her costar in 2011’s Just Go with It. “It’s just like no time had passed. Well, except he is a lot older now,” she joked.

* With reporting by Linda Marx