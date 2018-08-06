Jennifer Aniston Enjoys Weekend at George and Amal Clooney's Lake Como Villa with Adam Sandler

Jennifer Aniston is making the most of being in Italy.

Over the weekend, the actress took a quick break from filming in the country to enjoy dinner and a night’s stay at George and Amal Clooney’s Lake Como home.

The actress, 49, is in Italy shooting her upcoming Netflix film, Murder Mystery, with Adam Sandler. Aniston and Sandler previously starred together in 2011’s Just Go With It.

The Friends star was seen smiling as she arrived to the villa via water taxi with Sandler and his wife, Jackie. The group brought a bottle a rosé wine and a bouquet of flowers for their stay.

Recently, Aniston spoke out about her personal life, saying there are many “misconceptions” about her single life.

In a wide-ranging interview with pal Molly McNearney — Jimmy Kimmel‘s wife — for InStyle‘s September issue, Aniston set the record straight.

“It’s pretty crazy,” Aniston, 49, told the magazine. “The misconceptions are ‘Jen can’t keep a man,’ and ‘Jen refuses to have a baby because she’s selfish and committed to her career.’ Or that I’m sad and heartbroken. First, with all due respect, I’m not heartbroken.”

She continued, “And second, those are reckless assumptions. No one knows what’s going on behind closed doors. No one considers how sensitive that might be for my partner and me. They don’t know what I’ve been through medically or emotionally. There is a pressure on women to be mothers, and if they are not, then they’re deemed damaged goods. Maybe my purpose on this planet isn’t to procreate. Maybe I have other things I’m supposed to do?”

Aniston’s interview with InStyle comes months after she split from husband Justin Theroux in February after more than two years of marriage and seven years together.

Meanwhile the Clooneys continue to enjoy their Lake Como home despite George’s motorcycle accident in Italy in mid July.

While filming his Hulu limited series Catch-22 on the Italian island of Sardinia, George was hit by a car as he rode to work. The actor was briefly hospitalized, but he did not sustain any serious injuries.

The 57-year-old actor-director and his lawyer wife, 40, were recently spotted leaving dinner at Gatto Nero in Cernobbio, Italy last Friday.