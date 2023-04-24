Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux Reunite at N.Y.C. Dinner with Jason Bateman and His Wife

The actors have remained friendly exes in the years since their divorce

By Benjamin VanHoose
Published on April 24, 2023
justin theroux, jennifer aniston
Photo: Dave Benett/Getty Images; Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux caught up over a meal with friends.

The actors were seen dining at the restaurant Il Cantinori in New York City on Saturday alongside Aniston's longtime friend Jason Bateman and his wife Amanda Anka, photos obtained by The Daily Mail show.

Aniston, 54, and Theroux, 51, have remained friendly exes in the years since their divorce, including by sharing birthday tributes on Instagram.

They struck up a romance after making the 2011 movie Wanderlust and got engaged in 2012. Three years later, they tied the knot in a backyard ceremony in August 2015.

In February 2018, Aniston and Theroux announced their breakup, sharing in a statement, "This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship."

Justin Theroux (L) and actress/executive producer Jennifer Aniston attend the "Cake" cocktail reception presented by PANDORA Jewelry at West Bar on September 8, 2014
Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston in 2014. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Theroux opened up about the "heartbreaking" split later that year, telling The New York Times it was "kind of the most gentle separation, in that there was no animosity" between them.

"It was heartbreaking, only in the sense that the friendship would not be the same, as far as just the day to day," The Leftovers actor added at the time. "But the friendship is shifting and changing, you know, so that part is something that we're both very proud of."

Aniston has worked with Bateman numerous times over the years, including on The Switch, The Break-Up, Horrible Bosses, Horrible Bosses 2 and Office Christmas Party. She told PEOPLE in 2016 that she considers her frequent costar "like family that I actually have a really good relationship with."

justin theroux, jennifer aniston
Dave Benett/Getty Images; Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

In November, Aniston told Allure that she is open to a new relationship but doesn't "have any interest" in marriage at the moment.

"Never say never, but I don't have any interest," Aniston said about getting married again. "I'd love a relationship. Who knows? There are moments I want to just crawl up in a ball and say, 'I need support.' "

"It would be wonderful to come home and fall into somebody's arms and say, 'That was a tough day,' " she added.

Aniston, who was also previously married to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005, has not publicly dated since her breakup with Theroux. She remains on amicable terms with both, calling her marriages "very successful, in [my] personal opinion," during a December 2018 interview with Elle.

