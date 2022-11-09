Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux have proven time and again that it's possible to be friends with an ex.

The Friends and Mulholland Drive stars met in 2007 and later struck up a romance when they reconnected on the set of 2011's Wanderlust. The pair got engaged the next year and waited nearly three years to tie the knot, prompting frequent speculation among friends and fans alike of where and when the wedding would take place. The pair ultimately wed in a backyard ceremony in August 2015.

"We felt married for so long," Aniston said in 2016. "Married life is so normal and fun and not much different."

In early 2018, Aniston and Theroux shocked fans when they announced their split. The former couple have since maintained a close friendship, keeping in touch via FaceTime and posting birthday tributes to each other.

From their whirlwind romance to how they've stayed close since, here's everything to know about Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux's relationship timeline.

2007: Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux meet

The pair were reportedly introduced by mutual friend Ben Stiller on the set of Tropic Thunder. Theroux co-wrote the movie with Stiller, who previously starred opposite Aniston in Along Came Polly.

Aniston later revealed her unique first impression of Theroux. "At first you think he could be like a serial killer, but he's the nicest person in the world," she told PopSugar in 2012. "He was wearing black, black, black and I started to sweat just looking at him," Aniston later told PEOPLE.

Fall 2010: Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux reconnect

Aniston and Theroux reconnected when they filmed Wanderlust in rural Georgia. At the time, Theroux had been dating stylist Heidi Bivens for 14 years. Aniston later denied rumors that a romance had sparked between the actors on set. In 2012, Aniston told Good Morning America: "Nothing happened on that movie. ... That's a rumor, the easy rumor. But nothing happened. We were just friends, great friends, on the movie."

May 2011: Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux spark romance rumors

James Devaney / Getty

The following year, the costars were seen sharing a three-hour "friendly dinner" at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles. A source told PEOPLE at the time that the pair were "great friends" and had recently "spent a lot of time together."

May 27, 2011: Jennifer Aniston introduces Justin Theroux to her friends

Ari Perilstein/Getty

Just a few weeks later, things appeared to be getting serious. Aniston hosted an intimate get-together with close friends, including Chelsea Handler and Courteney Cox, to introduce them to her new beau. "They all had a great time and enjoyed Justin's company," a source told PEOPLE of the gathering.

June 2011: Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux are spotted all over New York City

James Devaney/WireImage

Throughout the summer, Aniston and Theroux showed off their new romance. The pair were spotted all over N.Y.C. while wearing matching rings that featured their respective names, grabbing dinner with photographer Terry Richardson and double dating with friends Jason Bateman and his wife Amanda Anka.

Aniston opened up a bit about her personal life in an interview later that month. "I'm very happy," she said. "I'm extremely lucky, and I'm extremely happy."

July 7, 2011: Justin Theroux supports Jennifer Aniston at her Imprint Ceremony in Hollywood

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Theroux was front row for Aniston's Hand and Footprint Ceremony in front of Grauman's Chinese Theatre (now the TCL Chinese Theatre) in L.A. As she cemented her status as a Hollywood star, the actress was photographed blowing her boyfriend a kiss.

August 2011: Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux vacation in Hawaii

After linking up in London during Aniston's Horrible Bosses press tour, the pair jetted off for a tropical vacation. Aniston and Theroux met up with longtime friend Ben Stiller for his wife Christine Taylor's 40th birthday celebration in Kauai, Hawaii.

February 2012: Jennifer Aniston says she's "joyful and peaceful" while dating Justin Theroux

John Sciulli/Getty

The We're the Millers star opened up about Theroux a few months into her new relationship — around the time that the couple reportedly bought an 8,500-square-foot estate in L.A. — saying that their romance had brought her to a "joyful and peaceful" place. She also complimented Theroux's style and made it clear that she wasn't changing hers to fit him.

​​"First of all, he has great style — it's very specific and it has been his style forever," she said. "I know people say … 'Oh, look, you're dressing alike.' And I think, No I'm not. I've had this jacket for three years!" she said, referring to photos of the pair in matching leather jackets.

February 2012: Justin Theroux says he's "happy" in relationship with Jennifer Aniston — and they adopt a puppy

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

That same month, Theroux shared how he planned to navigate his new relationship under so much public scrutiny.

"I understand the curiosity, but other than saying I am happy, I am not going to indulge it," he said. "That's building your own torture device." He also shared that the couple had adopted a boxer-pitbull puppy named Sophie, of whom Aniston shared photos later that month.

August 10, 2012: Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux get engaged

Jason Thomas/FilmMagic

During his 41st birthday celebrations in N.Y.C., the screenwriter popped the question to his girlfriend of over a year.

"Justin Theroux had an amazing birthday on Friday, receiving an extraordinary gift when his girlfriend, Jennifer Aniston, accepted his proposal of marriage," his rep told PEOPLE.

"Everyone is really excited for them," a source told PEOPLE. "It's amazing to see how happy Justin makes Jen, and everyone was always hoping that he would propose."

July 15, 2014: Jennifer Aniston says Justin Theroux "gets better every year"

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

The actress gushed over her fiancé at a dinner honoring Theroux and his Details magazine cover.

"He's just so beautiful and handsome to me, and I love that his eyeballs are so beautifully captured because those eyes just knock me out every day," she said of his cover photo. "He just gets better every year. He's just like a lost gem in the sand and he's just always been there and been brilliant."

November 2014: Jennifer Aniston jokes about her and Justin Theroux's impending nuptials

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Two years into her engagement, Aniston playfully discussed her attempts to keep her wedding under wraps on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, revealing that even their closest friends weren't sure of the timing. The pair joked about their mutual friends constantly wondering if any party or get-together would actually be a surprise wedding — their pals Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher had turned up in their wedding best at several casual events over the past year, just in case.

January 11, 2015: Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux attend the Golden Globes

George Pimentel/WireImage

The pair hit the red carpet in classic style for the 2015 Golden Globe Awards, where Aniston was nominated for best actress for her role in Cake and presented the award for best supporting actor.

August 5, 2015: Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux tie the knot

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

The couple married in their backyard in Bel Air, California, in front of 70 of their closest family and friends, including Aniston's Friends costars Cox and Lisa Kudrow. Mutual pal Jimmy Kimmel officiated the star-studded ceremony, which friends were initially told was a birthday party for Theroux in order to keep the event a surprise.

In 2017, Theroux opened up to Entertainment Tonight about the top-secret ceremony. "It's so much more special when it's just your closest friends and family and it's lovely," he said. "[We] wanted it to be a peaceful environment, you don't want it to be hectic."

March 2016: Jennifer Aniston says marriage to Justin Theroux is "so normal and fun"

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Less than a year into their life as newlyweds, Aniston shared that she and Theroux were settling in nicely.

"We felt married for so long," she said. "Married life is so normal and fun and not much different." Aniston also added that Theroux was the "funniest person" she'd ever met.

July 2016: Jennifer Aniston refutes rumors of pregnancy with Justin Theroux

The actress spoke out after "the bajillionth" pregnancy rumor, noting that while she used to not take them seriously, she felt she could not ignore "the warped way we calculate a woman's worth."

"We don't need to be married or mothers to be complete," she wrote in an essay for The Huffington Post. "We get to determine our own 'happily ever after' for ourselves."

Theroux showed his support for Aniston on Instagram, calling her his WCW, or "Woman Crush Wednesday." He wrote, "Here's just one reason why," before sharing the link and adding "#gogirl."

October 2016: Justin Theroux is "very proud" of Jennifer Aniston

D Dipasupil/Getty

Theroux spoke to The Sunday Times about his wife's resiliency against tabloid rumors, calling her a "proper badass."

"She has lived through a lot of bulls---," he said. "Many people would have crumbled under some of the stresses that have been put on her. I'm very proud of her for that, for the way she handles herself. So in a weird way, it's an honor to stand behind her. Truly, in that sense, she's amazing."

April 2017: Justin Theroux calls Jennifer Aniston his "ally"

In 2017, the Leftovers star reflected on how his life changed after marriage. "Marriage makes the small things much smaller and the big things small," Theroux said. "You have an ally. It's good to have someone have your back."

February 2018: Jennifer Aniston redesigns home with Justin Theroux

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty.

Aniston spoke to Architectural Digest about redesigning the Bel Air pad the couple purchased in 2011. The Morning Show star realized she needed to be more collaborative with her husband over the process.

"Justin definitely wanted to be involved, so there was a bit of a learning curve for me on how to include another voice in the design process," Aniston told the outlet. "For instance, I figured out that immediately saying 'No!' to any suggestion is not the most collaborative move."

Musing on the home and life they'd built together, Aniston revealed she was becoming more choosy with her work projects in order to spend more time at home. "I look around at my husband and my dogs and our home, and there's nowhere else I want to be," she said.

February 15, 2018: Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux announce their split

Aniston and Theroux announced their split in February 2018, after breakup rumors began circulating while the couple spent time on opposite coasts.

"In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation," they said in a statement. "This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship."

Despite having split several months earlier, in late 2017, the pair celebrated the New Year together with their annual trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with friends.

September 2018: Justin Theroux opens up about his "heartbreaking" yet "amicable" divorce from Jennifer Aniston

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The actor opened up about the divorce in an interview in September, calling the split "the most gentle separation, in that there was no animosity."

He continued: "Again, neither one of us is dead, neither one of us is looking to throw hatchets at each other. It's more like, it's amicable. It's boring, but, you know, we respected each other enough that it was as painless as it could be."

Theroux said the separation was still difficult — particularly in the ways that it changed their daily life — but the couple were "proud" of how they'd come out of it. "It was heartbreaking, only in the sense that the friendship would not be the same, as far as just the day to day," he said. "But the friendship is shifting and changing, you know, so that part is something that we're both very proud of."

July 28, 2019: Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux say goodbye to their dog

The former couple reunited for an outdoor burial ceremony for their beloved German shepherd Dolly. Theroux shared photos from the ceremony on Instagram — including one image where the pair clasp hands as they wrap their late pup in a blanket.

October 22, 2019: Justin Theroux says he's "so proud" of Jennifer Aniston for joining Instagram

Theroux voiced his support for Aniston after she joined Instagram in October 2019. In an interview, he said, "She has sworn she was not gonna do it, and then she did it. I'm so proud of her — I thought it was so great ... The world's about to learn what a hilarious woman she is if they don't already."

November 27, 2019: Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux celebrate Friendsgiving

Aniston and Theroux reunited on the night before Thanksgiving at Aniston's annual Friendsgiving dinner, which included pals Bateman, Cox and Will Arnett.

Alongside a group selfie from the celebration, Theroux wrote on his Instagram Story that he was "very VERY thankful for these friends and these nights."

The former couple's holiday hang came after several instances of the pair proving that they were maintaining a friendship, including Theroux wishing Aniston a happy 50th birthday on Instagram in February.

April 2021: Justin Theroux says he and Jennifer Aniston "still bring each other joy and friendship"

Michael Tran/FilmMagic

In May 2021, Theroux spoke candidly about his ongoing friendship with his ex-wife and how much the pair mean to each other.

"I would say we've remained friends," he said. "We don't talk every day, but we call each other. We FaceTime. We text."

He reiterated that their split wasn't "dramatic," and that the pair still "love each other."

He continued: "I'm sincere when I say that I cherish our friendship. We can not be together and still bring each other joy and friendship. Also, she makes me laugh very, very hard. She's a hilarious person. It would be a loss if we weren't in contact, for me personally. And I'd like to think the same for her."

December 7, 2021: Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux cuddle up for Facts of Life re-enactment

The pair looked cozy alongside The Handmaid's Tale's Ann Dowd in a photo Theroux shared on his Instagram Story. "Anne-sandwich," the actor captioned the shot, which was captured during the third installment of Live in Front of a Studio Audience. The production, executive produced by Theroux and pal Kimmel, featured Aniston as Facts of Life character Blair Warner in a live re-enactment of an episode of the '80s sitcom.

November 2022: Jennifer Aniston says she turned Justin Theroux's former office into a "babe cave" — and that he recently visited it

In her Allure cover story, Aniston revealed that after her and Theroux's split, she converted his former office — a small cottage on the property of their former shared home — into a "babe cave."

"You can imagine he likes things black and dark," Aniston said of Theroux, adding that after the actor moved out, "I lightened it up, stripped it all. He came over [the other day] and was like, 'What the fuck did you do?' I said, 'I brought the light back in, buddy.' "