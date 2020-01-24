Jennifer Aniston Jokes She Doesn't 'Have Time' to Keep Up with Rumors About Herself

Jennifer Aniston isn’t about to entertain all of the weird rumors she’s heard over the years.

The actress guest hosted The Ellen DeGeneres Show for close pal Ellen DeGeneres on Friday where she played the popular game “Burning Questions.” Aniston was joined by comedian Will Ferrell when the two went through a series of questions they had to quickly answer before hitting a buzzer.

The two answered fun questions like, “Who was your first kiss?” and, “What’s your favorite body part?” before a more intriguing one came up.

“What’s the weirdest rumor you’ve heard about yourself?” Aniston read the question.

“That I died in a hang-gliding accident. True story,” Ferrell said. “I had to call my parents and say that it didn’t happen.”

But Aniston didn’t even bother with the question.

“What’s the weirdest— I don’t have time for this,” Aniston said, immediately hitting the buzzer for the next question.

RELATED: Brad Pitt Admits He’s ‘Blissfully Naive’ of the Reaction to His Reunion with Jennifer Aniston

Image zoom Jennifer Aniston David Fisher/Shutterstock

The actress has been at the center of a fair share of rumors throughout her career, especially about her dating life. The latest came after she reunited with ex-husband Brad Pitt at the 2020 SAG Awards.

The two exes greeted each other warmly backstage at the Screen Actors Guild awards show Sunday after each had won a SAG Award in their respective category — Pitt, 56, for Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood and Aniston, 50, for her Apple TV+ series The Morning Show.

Days later, Pitt also admitted he had no clue about all the attention the reunion brought.

“I don’t know. I’m blissfully naïve and I’m gonna stay that way,” Pitt told Entertainment Tonight of the online frenzy that ensued once the photos surfaced.

RELATED: How Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston Rekindled Their Friendship — and the Sweet Things They’ve Said

Image zoom Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston Emma McIntyre/Getty

A source tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue that the actress was excited to congratulate her friend in the candid moment.

“Jen was happy for Brad,” the source said. “They congratulated each other and that was it.”

The insider said, “It was an emotional night,” and added that Aniston “is not dating Brad.”

“They are friends and happy for each other. They want nothing but happiness for each other,” said the source. “She is happy to have Brad back in her life as a friend, but that’s it.”