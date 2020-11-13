Jennifer Aniston's Closest Friends Call Her 'Mamma,' Says Actress' Longtime Makeup Artist

"She is part of our hearts forever," Angela Levin, a close friend of Aniston's, said in Hello!'s 2020 Kind List

Jennifer Aniston’s closest friends know her by a special nickname.

The actress, 51, appears on Hello!’s inaugural Kind List where her longtime friend and makeup artist Angela Levin told the magazine the Friends star is the epitome of kind.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“When I think of Jen I think of kindness, generosity, love and family,” says Levin. “We call each other Mamma, not just us two but all the amazing women around her do.”

The makeup artist continued, “In a sense that sums it up — we are hers and she is part of our hearts forever. Truly unique and one of a kind.”

Aniston joins the list among several other A-list names including Michelle Obama, George and Amal Clooney, Hoda Kotb, Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, Eva Longoria and Lady Gaga.

Harry Styles, Keanu Reeves, Serena Williams, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson along with Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have also made the list, along with Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban.

Image zoom Jennifer Aniston | Credit: JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty

In December 2019 Aniston was named by PEOPLE as one of four People of the Year. In her interview, she explained how she kept herself grounded amid her fame.

“My friendships keep me true and they keep me real… And vice versa,” she said at the time. “It’s a beautiful exchange.”