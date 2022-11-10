Jennifer Aniston 'Hates' Social Media and Says She's 'Not Good at It': 'It's Torture for Me'

Jennifer Aniston caused Instagram to temporarily crash when she joined the social media platform back in 2019

By
Benjamin VanHoose
Benjamin VanHoose

Published on November 10, 2022 11:54 AM

Jennifer Aniston isn't a fan of social media.

"I hate social media. I'm not good at it," she told Allure in a new cover story.

When she joined Instagram back in October 2019, she admitted she was the "most reluctant person to ever" do so but explained she finally joined when she "got tired" of people telling her to. She even set a record at the time by gaining 1 million followers in under five hours. (Now, she holds 40.7 million followers.)

She told Allure, "It's torture for me. The reason I went on Instagram was to launch this [haircare] line [LolaVie]. Then the pandemic hit and we didn't launch. So I was just stuck with being on Instagram. It doesn't come naturally."

"I'm really happy that we got to experience growing up, being a teenager, being in our 20s without this social media aspect," said Aniston. "Look, the internet, great intentions, right? Connect people socially, social networking. It goes back to how young girls feel about themselves, compare and despair."

ALLURE’S DECEMBER COVER STAR IS <a href="https://people.com/tag/jennifer-aniston" data-inlink="true">JENNIFER ANISTON</a>
Zoey Grossman /Allure Magazine

Back in 2015, Aniston told PEOPLE about how social media caused her to become "stressed out." She also said she was worried about the effect social media is having on the younger generation.

"Kids aren't speaking to each other anymore," she said at the time. "I was with friends of ours from Vermont and their two kids don't have an iPhone or an iPad. They were 9 and 12 and were the most interesting young adults. Seeing other kids on their [phones] all the time, it makes me sad."

In December 2019, Aniston revealed her reaction to causing Instagram to temporarily crash after posting a selfie with her Friends costars.

"I have no idea how that happened. There is no more shocked face I could use. I'll also say I was very flattered," she told PEOPLE at the time.

Aniston added that she was enjoying her "new creative outlet that I have" with social media despite her initial hesitation. About the decision to sign up, she said, "Just because why not? If you can't beat them, join them."

"A lot of my friends were beginning to do it and I didn't want to be that person that was left in the sandbox with her arms crossed going like, 'No! I'm not going to play.' So it's fun," said Aniston, "but, boy, there's also a lot of emotionally moving messages."

