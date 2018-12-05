Jennifer Aniston Reacts to Report She Got Therapy After Split: 'I've Been in Therapy for Years'

Jennifer Aniston is getting honest about reports that she sought therapy after her split from ex Justin Theroux.

The 49-year-old actress revealed she felt fortunate to have survived her level of fame without any “emotional scarring” in an interview with Extra while promoting her new Netflix film Dumplin’.

“How lucky I am I got through [fame] without having any emotional scarring,” Aniston said when reflecting on her career.

When it came to reports that she had sought counseling after her breakup from Theroux, 47, Aniston merely laughed and said, “I’ve been in therapy for years.”

Aniston split from the Maniac star in February after more than two years of marriage and seven years together.

In September, Aniston finished filming her upcoming Murder Mystery alongside pal Adam Sandler in Toronto and Italy.

Of her time abroad, a source told PEOPLE that the actress “[was] having a great summer.”

“She isn’t concerned about dating. She is happy to focus on work,” the insider said.

In an interview for InStyle‘s September issue, Aniston spoke out about the “misconceptions” about her single life.

“It’s pretty crazy,” she said. “The misconceptions are ‘Jen can’t keep a man,’ and ‘Jen refuses to have a baby because she’s selfish and committed to her career.’ Or that I’m sad and heartbroken. First, with all due respect, I’m not heartbroken.”

Aniston continued, “And second, those are reckless assumptions. No one knows what’s going on behind closed doors. No one considers how sensitive that might be for my partner and me. They don’t know what I’ve been through medically or emotionally.”

Dumplin’ hits Netflix Dec. 7.