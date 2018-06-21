Jennifer Aniston is happily moving on with her life, a source tells PEOPLE.

The 49-year-old actress is back at work in Montreal alongside Adam Sandler as she enjoys her new single life after splitting from Justin Theroux. Aniston was spotted filming her new Netflix movie Murder Mystery on Wednesday.

“She is very happy being single,” the source says. “She is focused on her own happiness.”

Aniston and Theroux split in mid-February after two and a half years of marriage and seven years as a couple.

Jennifer Aniston The Image Direct

Aniston was seen wearing a simple v-neck shirt tucked into dark-wash jeans paired with wedges. In one scene, Aniston seemed to exclaim in surprise as she held her hands to her face. She and Sandler, who previously starred together in 2011’s Just Go With It, play a couple who become suspects in the murder of a billionaire.

The actress has been stepping out more recently after mostly staying out of the spotlight immediately following the split. She and longtime friend Courteney Cox went to events twice in recent weeks—first to a Chanel dinner and then the Natural Resources Defense Council’s “Our Majestic Oceans” benefit on June 2.

They later lampooned George Clooney on June 6 at the AFI Lifetime Achievement Award ceremony in his honor, where they quoted the Friends theme song and took credit for his success, saying their sitcom gave his breakthrough show E.R. a bigger audience.

Aniston also continues to spend time with famous pals like Ellen DeGeneres and Jason Bateman.

“She seems very happy,” the source adds.