Jennifer Aniston Gives Matthew McConaughey Instagram Advice: 'Don't Overthink It'’

Jennifer Aniston has a few words of advice for Instagram newbie Matthew McConaughey.

The actress, 50, was honored at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation’s 4th Annual Patron of the Artists Awards on Thursday. Aniston joined Instagram just last month and already boasts over 18 million followers.

“Did I inspire Matthew? I have now achieved some very incredible things, people,” Aniston joked during an interview with Extra.

She also gave him some insight into the social media app, saying, “Just try to have fun with it. Just don’t overthink it.”

McConaughey joined Instagram on Monday, which was also his 50th birthday, and explained why he decided to sign up — and why he has some apprehension about the choice.

Image zoom Jennifer Aniston; Matthew McConaughey Ethan Miller/Getty; Gary Gershoff/WireImage

“Look, this is my first venture into sharing myself and my views with the world, and I’m a little bit nervous about it because quite frankly … I know I want to have a monologue, I’m not sure I want to have the dialogue,” he said with a laugh in the video.

McConaughey went on to express the importance of sharing important themes and stories with his fans. Now, with a direct line of communication to his followers, he says he’s excited to see what becomes of his social media presence.

“I’m looking forward to sharing who I am with you, I’m looking forward to seeing if who I am translates, if what I want to share translates,” he said in the clip, “if it tickles your funny bone, if it makes you think a second, if it makes your heart swell up a little bit, if it makes you take a quiet moment for a walk and go, ‘I have to check in with the M and the E’ — hopefully all of those things.”

“Let’s have some fun with it though,” he concluded the video. “Again, let’s keep the high eye, not the low eye. High eye.”

For his account’s bio section, McConaughey wrote: “Husband. Father. Actor. Minister of Culture. Professor. Creative Director. AustinFC. JKLivin. Pickle Expert.”