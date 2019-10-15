Jennifer Aniston Follows Ex-Husband Justin Theroux as She Joins Instagram — And He Responds!

Jennifer Aniston has a whole lot of friends in her follow list.

The actress finally joined Instagram on Tuesday, sending sending fans into a frenzy with her very first post: a selfie of the entire core cast of Friends. And, as any new member of Instagram, she made sure to follow all her closest friends — including ex-husband Justin Theroux.

The actor joins the list of the first 82 people Aniston followed, which also includes Friends pals Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer (Matthew Perry hasn’t joined Instagram yet). The former couple, who split in early 2018 after seven years together and two and a half years of marriage, have remained close.

He was one of the first to comment on her inaugural post, writing, “Woot-Woot! #first.”

Image zoom Jennifer Aniston's first Instagram post Jennifer Aniston/Instagram

RELATED: Jennifer Aniston & Justin Theroux Reunite to Say Goodbye to Dog Dolly: ‘Most Loyal Family Member’

The pair recently had a somber reunion when they came together to say goodbye to their beloved dog Dolly. Theroux posted a series of shots from the sentimental ceremony they shared with their late pup, including one of them holding hands.

He also wished Aniston a happy birthday on Instagram earlier this year, sharing a black-and-white photo of Aniston, who turned 50, carrying a horned statue above her head as she gazed down at the camera.

“Happy Birthday to this fierce Woman,” Theroux wrote in the caption. “Fiercely loving. Fiercely kind. ….and fiercely funny. ❤️ you B.”

Image zoom Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Aniston is wasting no time getting busy on the platform. As first spotted by Comments by Celebs, the actress has already commented on a few of her celebrity friends’ posts, including Matt LeBlanc‘s photo celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Friends premiere last month.

“You don’t have to # me anymore,” she wrote.

She also commented on a selfie posted by Courteney Cox of the two women with LeBlanc, which Cox captioned, “A rare night and I love it.”

RELATED: Jennifer Aniston Joins Instagram, Posts First Full Friends Cast Photo Since Show Ended in 2004

“A rare comment and I love YOU,” Aniston wrote.

But shortly after her first post was shared, Aniston’s account became briefly unavailable, presumably as a result of the hundreds of thousands of fans flocking to follow her. Minutes later, it was up and running again. (PEOPLE is out to Instagram for comment.)