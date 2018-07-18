Jennifer Aniston Spotted Out with (Fake!) Wedding Ring as She Shoots Adam Sandler Comedy

Jennifer Aniston is wearing some eye-catching jewelry while in Canada making a movie.

The 49-year-old actress is back at work in Montreal alongside Adam Sandler where she was seen sporting a ring on her wedding finger — likely a prop from the comedy. Aniston is there filming her new Netflix movie Murder Mystery, which stars her and Sandler as a couple who become suspects in the murder of a billionaire.

The pair previously starred together in 2011’s Just Go With It

On what appeared to be day off from filming, the actress wore a simple white shirt and and sunglasses. She paired them with light-washed jeans and sandals that showed off a tattoo on her right foot. Sandler’s wife Jackie was also spotted with the group for the outing.

The actress has been stepping out more recently after mostly staying out of the spotlight following her split from Justin Theroux in February. She and longtime friend Courteney Cox went to a few events in early June and were seen grabbing dinner with Ellen DeGeneres in May.

“She is very happy being single,” a source previously told PEOPLE as she began shooting Murder Mystery. “She is focused on her own happiness.”