Jennifer Aniston Feels ‘Fantastic’ Before 50th Birthday, Thanks to Boxing with Her 'Gentle Giant'

Jennifer Aniston turns 50 on Feb. 11, and Ellen DeGeneres already has her birthday plans in the works.

The Friends alum stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show to talk about her new movie, Dumplin‘ (which hits Netflix on Friday), in Thursday’s episode. While she was there, DeGeneres, 60, took the opportunity to cement how Aniston will celebrate the big day.

“I’m doing a party for you, on this show,” DeGeneres said. “I am going to have an entire hour — you know how fun my birthday is, you’ve been here for my birthday. And you know how special and surprises and stuff. What if we have your birthday here, for the whole hour, we celebrate you? I meant it.”

Aniston was totally sold (“I love that idea”) — though she did propose another way to mark the occasion. “Is it greedy of me to say that then we go to your house and have an afterparty?” she asked.

“We’ll talk about that, we’ll figure that out,” DeGeneres said. “That’s probably not going to happen.”

Jennifer Aniston and Ellen DeGeneres Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

DeGeneres said of Aniston’s upcoming milestone, “You look fantastic — you should be thrilled.”

“I feel fantastic,” Aniston replied.

When DeGeneres called her 50th birthday a “big one,” Aniston joked, “It is — stop saying it.”

Aniston’s “fantastic” mood is partly due to her boxing sessions with trainer Leyon Azubuike, who Aniston calls her “gentle giant.”

“He calls me champ, and it’s not weird!” she said, later adding, “I never thought someone would be able to call me champ and I would be okay [with it]. ‘Hey champ! We gotta get [your heart rate] up to 80, champ!’ “

Jennifer Aniston and Ellen DeGeneres Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

In February, Aniston and ex Justin Theroux split after more than two years of marriage and seven years together.

Since then, Aniston’s remained busy with work. In September, Aniston finished filming her upcoming Murder Mystery alongside pal Adam Sandler in Toronto and Italy.

Of her time abroad, a source told PEOPLE that the actress “[was] having a great summer.”

“She isn’t concerned about dating. She is happy to focus on work,” the insider said.

Jennifer Aniston Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

In an interview for InStyle‘s September issue, Aniston spoke out about the “misconceptions” about her single life.

“It’s pretty crazy,” she said. “The misconceptions are ‘Jen can’t keep a man,’ and ‘Jen refuses to have a baby because she’s selfish and committed to her career.’ Or that I’m sad and heartbroken. First, with all due respect, I’m not heartbroken.”

Aniston continued, “And second, those are reckless assumptions. No one knows what’s going on behind closed doors. No one considers how sensitive that might be for my partner and me. They don’t know what I’ve been through medically or emotionally.”

