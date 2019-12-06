Jennifer Aniston Embraces Being 50: 'What's the Alternative? ...You're Not Here Anymore!'

From starring in and co-exec producing both the Netflix hit film Murder Mystery and Apple TV+’s The Morning Show this year, Jennifer Aniston is proving she’s still at the top of her game.

In fact, 2019 taught her “how much I’m capable of,” says the actress who was named one of PEOPLE’s People of the Year along with three other cover stars. “The words ‘I dare you’ or ‘No’ always make me kind of go, ‘Oh, okay. Well, let’s just see.'”

Aside from her professional accolades, the actress celebrated another big milestone this year by turning 50 in February.

She marked the occasion with a star-studded party in L.A. that included George and Amal Clooney, Reese Witherspoon, Brad Pitt, Robert Downey Jr., Gwyneth Paltrow, Ellen DeGeneres, Barbra Streisand, Kate Hudson and Laura Dern among her many friends.

As for how she embraced her birthday, Aniston says it was easy.

“Well, I love a big ol’ celebration and I thought what’s the alternative?” she says. “Look, the alternative to not being 50 is because you’re not here anymore!”

The actress sees her birthdays as markers of good health.

“And thank God. I think of all the people that we’ve lost before the age of 50 or at the age of 50,” she explains. “And also I think we’re living longer now.”

Aniston insists she doesn’t “feel 50.”

“I don’t know what that’s supposed to feel like or look like,” she adds. “I know what society has painted it as and what narrative we put around it but none of that applies to myself in terms of how I feel about it.”

Looking ahead to the New Year, the star is “excited for the unknown.”

“I’m ready to get back to work on The Morning Show. I’m ready to see what 2020 brings me.”

