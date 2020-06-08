Jennifer Aniston Donates Around $1 Million to Several Racial Justice Charities: Source

Jennifer Aniston has been highlighting several causes on her Instagram after George Floyd's death

Jennifer Aniston quietly donated money to several organizations after the death of George Floyd, a source confirms to PEOPLE.

The actress spread her nearly $1 million donation between several causes fighting for racial justice, including Color of Change. Aniston even linked to the organization in her Instagram bio and has been posting on her story on how to help the movement. Color of Change is a nonprofit civil rights advocacy organization that was formed in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

Five days after Floyd's death, Aniston, 51, posted a video of late writer and activist James Baldwin questioning how much time the black community is supposed to wait for justice. She later followed it up with a black square in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

"This week has been heartbreaking for so many reasons," Aniston wrote alongside the video of Baldwin. "We need to acknowledge that the racism and brutality in this country has been going on for a long time - and it’s NEVER been okay. As allies, who want equality and peace, it’s our responsibility to make noise, to demand justice, to educate ourselves on these issues, and more than anything, to spread love. How much more time are we willing to let pass without change? HOW MUCH MORE TIME?"

She also shared a petition started by Color of Change, one of the organizations she donated to.

Aniston joins a list of celebrities who have donated amid the protests that have sparked across the country following Floyd's death.

Basketball legend Michael Jordan and his Jordan brand also announced $100 million in donations over the next 10 years to organizations "dedicated to ensuring racial equality, social justice and greater access to education."

Other celebrities like Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, Chrissy Teigen, KPOP supergroup BTS, The Weeknd and more have also made donations to different racial justice causes.

To help combat systemic racism, consider learning from or donating to these organizations:

• Campaign Zero (joincampaignzero.org) which works to end police brutality in America through research-proven strategies.

• ColorofChange.org works to make government more responsive to racial disparities.