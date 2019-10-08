Jennifer Aniston Says She Doesn’t Like Being Set up on Dates: I 'Hate It'

Jennifer Aniston is sharing one thing she hates about dating.

In a recent interview on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show, host Howard Stern asked Aniston if she wanted him to set her up on a date.

“Not right now,” the actress, 50, replied, adding that she is enjoying being single and is “very, very busy” with her new television project, The Morning Show.

Aniston then explained that she’s currently busy “promoting the show” and “prepping for next season.”

“But listen, I just don’t like being set up, she added. “I don’t like it. Hate it.”

The Friends star and her ex-husband Justin Theroux announced their split last February after two and a half years of marriage and seven years as a couple. Aniston was also previously married to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005.

Image zoom Jennifer Aniston Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Image zoom Howard Stern and Jennifer Aniston Kevin Mazur/Getty

In June, a source told PEOPLE that the actress — who stars in The Morning Show alongside Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carrell — is “genuinely happy and fulfilled by her work right now.”

“She will be cautious [about dating again]. If something comes into her life, that’s fine, but she is not sitting on the edge of her seat,” the source added.

RELATED: Reese Witherspoon Says She Was ‘Nervous’ Meeting Jennifer Aniston for the First Time on Friends

Image zoom Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston Jeff Vespa/Wireimage

During the interview, Aniston also opened up about her time on Friends and reuniting with her costars Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc during a recent dinner at Cox’s house.

“We all happened to have a window of time so we all got together,” she said. “We laughed so hard.”

Cox, 55, posted a sweet selfie of herself, Aniston and LeBlanc to Instagram over the weekend, writing, “A rare night and I love it.”

“We all miss it every day,” Aniston told Stern about Friends, but dismissed the possibility of a reboot.

“If there is a reboot of the show, it won’t be even close to as good as what it was so why do it?” she said. “It would ruin it.”

The Morning Show will debut on Apple TV+ on Nov. 1.