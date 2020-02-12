Jennifer Aniston Dines Out for 51st Birthday with Close Friends Including Courteney Cox

Jennifer Aniston kept it more low key to celebrate her 51st birthday.

One year after throwing an all-out star-studded bash to celebrate her big milestone, the actress returned to West Hollywood’s Sunset Tower Hotel for a much more intimate dinner with her closest friends on Tuesday, a source tells PEOPLE.

Among her dinner guests were some of her closest longtime friends, including Courteney Cox, jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer and writer and producer Molly McNearney.

While Aniston kept a low profile as she arrived at the party, Cox and Meyer were later seen leaving the venue hand-in-hand.

Earlier that day, Cox wished Aniston a happy birthday with a snap on Instagram of the duo wearing the same glasses and sporting a very similar haircut.

“No matter how hard you might try… there’s only one Jennifer Aniston,” Cox, 55, wrote in the caption. “Happy birthday my dear friend @jenniferaniston! I love you!♥️♥️♥️.”

Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston Courteney Cox/Instagram

The quiet evening is a contrast to her party celebrating her 50th birthday last year, attended by a long list of celebrities including Brad Pitt, George and Amal Clooney, Reese Witherspoon, Gwyneth Paltrow, Robert Downey Jr., Ellen DeGeneres, Barbra Streisand, Keith Richards, Kate Hudson, Laura Dern, Demi Moore and Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom.

Courteney Cox and Jennifer Meyer MEGA

Aniston’s latest birthday comes weeks after the actress picked up her first solo Screen Actors Guild Award for her return to TV in Apple TV+’s The Morning Show, which she co-executive produced alongside Reese Witherspoon.

Aniston also recently broke Instagram’s record for the fastest account to reach one million followers, and even broke the site for a time when she first joined early in the morning.

Hours before her party, Interview magazine released its latest cover story, which featured a conversation between Sandra Bullock and Aniston, where Bullock remarked that the Friends actress has “a way of pushing joy and positivity.”