Justin Theroux has previously opened up about how he and Jennifer Aniston have remained friends after their split in 2018

Jennifer Aniston Cuddles Up with Ex Justin Theroux as They Reunite for Facts of Life Special

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux just gave fans another look at their post-split friendship.

On Tuesday, Theroux, 50, shared a photo on his Instagram Story cuddled up with ex-wife Aniston, 52, as they gazed into the camera.

Between the two was actress Ann Dowd, smiling as she was squeezed and wrapped in the pair's hug. Theroux captioned the loving snap "Anne-sandwich." He then called Dowd — with whom he appeared on The Leftovers — a "national treasure" in other pictures on his Instagram Story.

Aniston and Theroux reunited for the third installment of Live in Front of a Studio Audience Tuesday night.

Aniston portrayed the Facts of Life character Blair Warner, originally played by Lisa Whelchel from 1979 to 1988, in a live re-enactment of an episode from the sitcom. The production was executive produced by Theroux, Jimmy Kimmel, and Norman Lear, among others.

Aniston and Theroux began dating in 2011 and got engaged in 2012 before tying the knot in a backyard ceremony in August 2015. They announced their split in early 2018. The former couple has since had an amicable relationship, remaining in each others' lives as friends.

In August, Aniston celebrated her ex on his 50th birthday by sharing two photos of Theroux on her Instagram Story.

In the first photo, Theroux looked at the camera, wearing a suit and raising one eyebrow as his dog, Kuma, sat beside him in the background. "Happy Birthday JT," Aniston wrote over the photo.

In the next photo, she shared a photo of her ex shirtless and wearing a white Nike tennis visor while making rock signs with his hands at the camera. "Truly one of a kind," Aniston wrote. "LOVE YOU!"

In April, Theroux told Esquire that he and The Morning Show actress still keep in touch regularly.