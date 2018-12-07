Friends Forever! Jennifer Aniston Gets Sweet Support from Courteney Cox at Netflix Movie Premiere

Friends concluded more than 14 years ago, but costars Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox are still there for each other.

Cox, 54, who played Monica on the beloved NBC sitcom, showed her support for Aniston, 49, who played Rachel, at the premiere of Aniston’s new Netflix film Dumplin’ in Los Angeles on Thursday.

At one point in the night, the stars leaned in close and smile for the camera during the afterparty at the famous Sunset Tower Hotel.

The longtime gal pals sported all black for the occasion, with Cox wearing a chic blazer and Aniston rocking a sequined minidress.

Also in attendance were country legend Dolly Parton, who wrote several songs for the soundtrack, and Danielle MacDonald, who stunned audiences in Patti Cake$ and portrays the titular character and Aniston’s daughter in Dumplin’. The movie is now streaming on Netflix.

Dumplin’ tells the story of a plus-size girl named Willowdean “Dumplin'” Dickson, whose mother (Aniston) is a former pageant queen who relives her glory days in their small Texas town by hosting Miss Teen Bluebonnet. Willowdean decides to enter the pageant as an act of rebellion, ultimately inspiring others who don’t fit the pageant archetype to sign up.

Aniston has been consistently expanding her career since the Central Perk Six disbanded, and she and Cox have been open about the slim chances for a reboot.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE back in October, the Cougar Town alum said she wants to play Monica again but doesn’t think it’ll ever happen.

“People ask us all the time, ‘Will we ever do a remake?’ That was a story about these group of people that are friends in their 30s who are finding themselves. I don’t know if there’s a way to redo it,” Cox said.

“I just don’t see it happening. Even though I would do anything to be in a room with all of those people acting and having a great time. But I don’t see it happening,” she added.

And in August, Aniston opened up for InStyle‘s September issue about the possibility of a reunion.

“Before that show ended, people were asking if we were coming back. Courteney and Lisa [Kudrow] and I talk about it,” she said. “I fantasize about it. It really was the greatest job I ever had. I don’t know what it would look like today, but you never know. So many shows are being successfully rebooted.”

“I know Matt LeBlanc doesn’t want to be asked that question anymore,” Aniston added, mentioning the actor who brought the lovable Joey to life. “But maybe we could talk him into it.”

She jokingly told InStyle, “If we give it some time, Lisa, Courteney, and I could reboot The Golden Girls and spend our last years together on wicker furniture.”

The actors, along with costars David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry, starred on NBC’s Friends for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004.