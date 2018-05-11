Girls Night! Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Ellen DeGeneres Dine at L.A. Hotspot

There’s nothing like quality time with friends.

Jennifer Aniston grabbed dinner with longtime pals Courteney Cox and Ellen DeGeneres at Los Angeles hotspot Craig’s on Thursday night. The trio kept a low profile at the upscale restaurant in matching all-black ensembles and little makeup. They later made a quick exit and avoided most of the public on their way out of the restaurant.

Aniston, 49, has kept a low profile and mostly spent time with her closest friends since her separation from Justin Theroux after two and a half years of marriage and seven years as a couple. They announced their split in February.

A source tells PEOPLE that the actress vacationed on the French Polynesian island Tahiti last month alongside pals Cox, Jimmy Kimmel and his wife Molly McNearney. The actress also attended the couple’s first birthday party for their youngest son Billy, where she almost ran into Theroux who had made a fast exit just minutes before she arrived.

She also supported longtime friend Jason Bateman at the Los Angeles premiere of his latest movie Game Night in March and was one of the stars that attended Gwyneth Paltrow’s glitzy engagement party last month. The actress made her first official appearance since the split at We Day California where she sported the same black brace on her left wrist that she wore to Paltrow’s bash.

A second source previously told PEOPLE that since splitting from Theroux, Aniston’s “life now is not very different” than it was before.

“Justin has moved on with his life in N.Y.C.,” while “Jen still enjoys hers in L.A.,” the source continued, adding that Aniston “loves socializing with friends.”

“Her friends always invite her out and to parties,” the source shared. “Jen has a very caring group of friends that take care of her.”