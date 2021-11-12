"You don't age, which is weird," Jennifer Aniston wrote to her longtime friend and collaborator Paul Rudd, after he was named PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive

Jennifer Aniston Congratulates Paul Rudd on Becoming Sexiest Man Alive: 'We've Always Known This'

Jennifer Aniston has long considered Paul Rudd the sexiest man alive.

The Golden Globe winner, 52, congratulated her longtime friend and collaborator, 52, Thursday on her Instagram Story, after Rudd was named PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive.

"This makes me so happy. We've ALWAYS known this, but Paul Rudd is officially @people's Sexiest Man Alive!" Aniston wrote, sharing a video from Rudd's photo shoot.

She also shared a still of the two of them cuddling in their 1998 romantic comedy The Object of My Affection. "You don't age, which is weird," she wrote with the image. "But we still love you."

In addition to The Object of My Affection, Aniston and Rudd starred together in the 2012 comedy Wanderlust.

The pair also shared the screen on the final two seasons of Friends, in which Rudd played Phoebe's (Lisa Kudrow) husband Mike Hannigan.

Rudd admitted that he has recently enjoyed revisiting the beloved sitcom with his daughter Darby, 12, who's discovering Friends for the first time after it aired for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004.

"I hadn't really revisited many of those episodes. But now that she's watching it, it's like, 'Oh, I remember this,' and I tell her some story about it," Rudd told PEOPLE.

"I'm far enough away from some things now that I can allow myself to be a little nostalgic about it. But then she'll just be like, 'Well, you're not Joey [Matt LeBlanc].'"

The Shrink Next Door actor shares Darby and son Jack, 17, with his wife Julie Yaeger, with whom he tied the knot in 2003. He considers their home in New York City his happy place.