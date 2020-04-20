Jennifer Aniston Celebrates Kate Hudson's Birthday with Throwback Photos: 'Wish I Could Squeeze You'

Image zoom Jennifer Aniston/Instagram

Jennifer Aniston can’t be there to celebrate pal Kate Hudson, but she’s still making her friend feel special on her 41st birthday.

Aniston joined the chorus of people wishing Hudson a good day on Sunday by posting a series of photobooth photos the longtime friends took together. The pictures seem to be from Aniston’s 50th birthday party last year, with Aniston and Hudson posing with friend Gwyneth Paltrow.

The four photos show the trio in a series of fun poses, with Hudson and Aniston, 51, in the front of the shot while Paltrow, 47, hangs back and hugs them tight from behind.

“Happy birthday @katehudson,” Aniston wrote on her Instagram Story next to the pictures. “Sending you lots of love and [cocktail drink emoji]. Wish I could squeeze you today.”

Aside from birthday wishes from pals, Hudson was also treated to a surprise visit from her loved ones, who staged a socially-distant car parade in front of her Los Angeles home.

“Oh my god, I love you!” Hudson said on her Instagram Stories as she took in the dive-by.

“A six foot surprise parade party made my heart burst and yes I cried,” she wrote atop the shared video.

Later, Hudson posted a selfie video on her Instagram Story, showing her appreciation for all the love she received.

“I felt so much love today and I just want you guys all to know that,” she said. “All of your birthday wishes were seen and felt and it made my day. So thank you.”

Earlier on Sunday, Hudson’s mom Goldie Hawn posted a heartfelt message to her daughter on Instagram.

“Happy birthday to my only daughter @katehudson 🎂🎁!!!” the excited mom of three, 74, captioned a smiley close up photo of Hudson. “I love you deeply and can’t imagine my life without you. You entered this world wide eyed and ready to roll. And look at you now! I’m so proud! ❤️❤️❤️”