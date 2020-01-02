Jennifer Aniston Celebrated New Year's in Mexico with Close Pals Jason Bateman and Jimmy Kimmel

Jennifer Aniston, Jimmy Kimmel and Jason Bateman are continuing their New Year’s Eve tradition.

The close pals celebrated the New Year in Cancun together, PEOPLE confirms. The trio was also accompanied by Kimmel’s wife Molly McNearney and Bateman’s wife Amanda Anka, who are also close with The Morning Show star.

“They enjoyed a sit-down dinner and then also celebrated on the beach,” a source tells PEOPLE.

The group also celebrated together last year in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, though it was much colder than their beach getaway this year.

Aniston, 50, admitted she loves to entertain her friends in Elle’s January cover story from last year, in which she spoke about how her home is constantly filled with friends and food.

Her close pal and producing partner Kristin Hahn told the magazine the former Friends star is the “social glue” that keeps their group together.

“When she’s not in town, we almost don’t know what to do with ourselves,” Hahn said.

RELATED: Jennifer Aniston Shares Holiday Photo with Rita Wilson and Laura Dern: ‘Lotta Love in That Room’

Image zoom Jimmy Kimmel, Jennifer Aniston, Jason Bateman Getty(3)

Aniston laughed and added, “They don’t know what to do. They don’t know where to go. They don’t know how to eat. They don’t know how to socialize.”

“My house was always like the clubhouse. I love entertaining. I always have food. I think I probably got that from my mom, who always had her girlfriends over,” Aniston explained. “I picked it up from my childhood — just always hearing girls in the house and learning how to make a good cheese board.”

Aniston maintained her status as the go-to party queen when she hosted a holiday celebration last month.

“Say CHEESE!! 🥂🍾❤️ Lotta love in that room ☺️ Happy Holidays!” Aniston wrote in the caption for her Instagram post, in which she tagged fellow actresses Laura Dern, Rita Wilson and her longtime hairstylist and friend Chris McMillan.

McMillan commented on the post, hailing the actress for throwing the “party of the year.”

“@jenniferaniston ❤️ was definitely going on. ALWAYS the party of the year. MERRY MERRY!!!!!” he wrote.

Aniston will next be seen at Sunday’s Golden Globes ceremony, where she is nominated for her work on The Morning Show.