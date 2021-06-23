"We speak, and there's no oddness at all," Jennifer Aniston told Howard Stern of her ex-husband Brad Pitt, with whom she's still "buddies"

Jennifer Aniston Says She's 'Buddies' with Ex Brad Pitt: 'There's No Oddness At All'

Jennifer Aniston has mastered the art of staying friends with exes.

The Friends star, 52, recently reunited with ex-husband Brad Pitt in September for a live table reading of Fast Times at Ridgemont High. On Wednesday, she told Howard Stern there was no awkwardness between them. "It was absolutely fun. Brad and I are buddies, we're friends," Aniston said on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show, as she appeared alongside her Friends costars Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox.

She and Pitt, 57, played romantic interests in the star-studded virtual reading, as Aniston portrayed Linda (originally played by Phoebe Cates in the 1982 teen movie) and Pitt read for Brad (originally played by Judge Reinhold).

"And we speak, and there's no oddness at all, except for everyone that probably watched it and was wanting there to be, or assumed there to be," Aniston continued. "We had fun, and it was for a great cause, [Sean Penn's community relief nonprofit] CORE."

Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards | Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty

The Morning Show actress was later married to Justin Theroux, 49, from 2015 to 2017. The two remain on friendly terms and still FaceTime each other. She told PEOPLE in this week's cover story that she's not looking to walk down the aisle again, but hopes to find a "fantastic partner."

"Oh God, I don't know," Aniston said of getting married again. "It's not on my radar. I'm interested in finding a fantastic partner and just living an enjoyable life and having fun with one another. That's all we should hope for. It doesn't have to be etched in stone in legal documents."

As for the potential of online dating, Aniston said, "Absolutely no. I'm going to just stick to the normal ways of dating. Having someone ask you out. That's the way I would prefer it."

