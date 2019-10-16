Jennifer Aniston Breaks Instagram World Record by Reaching 1 Million Followers in Just 5 Hours

Jennifer Aniston made history when she joined Instagram on Tuesday.

The actress, 50, broke the Guinness World Records title for the fastest time to reach one million followers on Instagram in five hours and 16 minutes, PEOPLE confirms.

Not only did The Morning Show actress gain friends, she also dethroned one famous couple for the title: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The royal couple previously held the title when they launched their Instagram account in April and broke the title in five hours and 45 minutes.

Some of the previous title holders include K-Pop star Kang Daniel and Pope Francis.

Aniston debuted her first Instagram photo on Tuesday by sharing a selfie of herself with her Friends costars Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc.

Shortly after Anniston’s famous friends and fans noticed her account, the actress’s account temporarily crashed with the page showing as “Sorry, this page isn’t available.”

“Everyone in the world is trying to follow Jennifer Aniston on Instagram at the moment and it won’t let me….. #amsad,” one user wrote on Twitter.

Wrote another, “Jennifer Aniston joined Instagram and broke it. A QUEEN.”

A spokesperson for Instagram told PEOPLE in a statement, “We are aware that some people are having issues following Jen’s page — the volume of interest is incredible! We are actively working on a solution and hope to have the page up and running smoothly again shortly.”

In less than an hour, Aniston had racked up more than 116,000 followers and had followed dozens of famous pals, like David Spade, Julia Roberts, Adam Sandler, and ex-husband Justin Theroux.