First Look! Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt Reunite Virtually for Fast Times Charity Table Read

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt appear in Dane Cook's table read of Fast Times at Ridgemont High for charity

Weeks after its delay, the star-studded table read of Fast Times at Ridgemont High has a new date — and a first look at all the famous faces!

The image features famous exes Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston reuniting for the first time onscreen in years. Aniston sits smiling softly at the top left for the panel, recorded virtually, while Pitt shows off his perfect smile in the bottom row.

Also featured in the image are Dane Cook, Morgan Freeman, Henry Golding, Shia LaBeouf, Matthew McConaughey, Jimmy Kimmel, Julia Roberts, John Legend and Ray Liotta. Sean Penn, who starred in the 1982 teen comedy, appears next to Pitt in the bottom row.

The table read will now air on September 17, nearly a month after it was originally set to air on August 20. The fundraiser will benefit relief efforts amid the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, with proceeds going toward Penn's nonprofit CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort) and REFORM Alliance.

Pitt, 56, and Aniston, 51, were married from 2000 to 2005, and have rekindled their friendship recently, which culminated in a friendly greeting backstage at the Screen Actors Guild Awards earlier this year, where Aniston won for The Morning Show and Pitt won for Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood.

As for how the cast came together, Cook previously told PEOPLE, "I threw out a bunch of names originally, and was fortunate enough to get a couple of those names pretty quickly. I mean, Jennifer Aniston was lovely, and was so gung-ho. Julia Roberts came in within that first week or two, and within 10 days, I knew that this could go the distance. In terms of casting and how we wanted it to come together, there's some expectation of what kind of person should be playing this role or that role, but truly it was about, let's really try to break up the diversity, and let's be unexpected. You know, a live read is a celebration of the written story."

"It's hard to not have those really great, dare I say, holy sh--, entertainment moments, which we have summer to summer — the big movie or the big moment," he said. "And when I didn't see that was happening, when I started seeing the films that I was anticipating most move out of the summertime spot, I thought, man, wouldn't it be great if somehow, some way we could still create a version of that moment? And I think we have the chance to do that, which is so damn cool."

It hasn't been revealed which actor will play which role, though Penn confirmed he won't reprise his star-making character of Jeff Spicoli.

Aside from Penn, Fast Times starred Jennifer Jason Leigh and Judge Reinhold, with a screenplay by Cameron Crowe.