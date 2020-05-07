Jennifer Aniston is giving her fans a look at how she's staying busy while continuing to spend time at home amid the coronavirus pandemic

Jennifer Aniston Is 'Bored in the House' as She Watches Her Laundry Spin

Jennifer Aniston seems to be experiencing some social distancing fatigue.

While chronicling yet another day at home this week, the Morning Show actress, 51, gave her millions of followers a look at the not-so-exciting task she was doing to keep herself busy.

The star filmed herself watching her laundry spin around on Wednesday, accompanied to Tyga and Curtis Roach’s song “Bored in the House."

In addition to taking a moment to thank nurses for all the work they've done throughout the coronavirus pandemic, later in the day, she also took one of her dogs outside for a walk. Showing off her playful side, she scored the excursion to the song “Dog” from the animated children’s series Big Block Singsong.

Although staying at home may be boring at times, Aniston previously said that she wasn’t finding it too difficult to manage.

"I’m a born agoraphobe. This is kind of a dream," Aniston joked in early April, during a virtual appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. "Not a dream, it’s obviously a nightmare. But, me personally, it’s not been that much of a challenge."

"The most challenging thing is watching news and trying to digest [everything] that’s going on out there," she added.

Making the most of her free time, Aniston has been doing a lot of chores.

Aniston went on to tell Kimmel that her “favorite thing in the world” was doing the dishes, but that she actually had to scale back on the spring cleaning.

“I was a crazy person the first week, and then I realized I had to pull back because I was going to run out of closets,” she joked.

Aniston has also been using her time to give back.

Along with her fellow Friends alums — Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry and Lisa Kudrow — the group has worked to raise money to support America’s Food Fund though the All-In Challenge campaign.

Fans who donate anywhere from $10-$100 to the fund via the contest are entered for a chance to win a seat for themselves and five friends at the taping of the highly anticipated upcoming Friends reunion, which has been postponed due to the nationwide production shutdown.

