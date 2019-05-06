Jennifer Aniston Says ‘We Have Many Soul Mates: ‘I Don’t Think There’s One and Only’

Jennifer Aniston believes there are are many fish in the sea.

The Murder Mystery star, 50, opened up about her relationship philosophy in a new interview for Harper’s Bazaar with her First Ladies costar, comedian Tig Notaro. (The upcoming Netflix film stars Aniston as America’s first woman female and lesbian president, with Notaro playing her wife.)

When Notaro, 48, asked Aniston if she believed in the idea of soul mates, the actress shared that she had a slightly different definition of the term.

“I think we have many soul mates. I don’t think there’s one and one only. I think we have soul clusters,” Aniston, who has been married twice, shared, adding that she doesn’t think soul mates have to be romantic.

“I’ve had some of my friends for 35 years. I think we’ve all made some sort of unconscious agreement. It’s like when certain groups of people meet, they form a little soul cluster—a sort of common group of souls who have been put together,” she remarked.

Aniston was previously married to actor Justin Theroux for two and a half years before they split in February 2018. She was also married to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005.

Aniston went on to reveal that while she’s open to sharing her life with someone again, she has “zero time” for dating right now.

“My focus has been on The Morning Show [her upcoming Apple series costarring Reese Witherspoon], so dating has not been one of my first priorities,” she remarked. “I feel like whatever [romance] looks like, it will present itself, and it’s not about seeking it out, you know?”

“When [love] comes knocking, it’s going to be welcomed,” she added. “I’m not like, ‘No, I’m done with that. That’s never going to happen again.'”

As for what she does look for in a partner, Aniston said she’s attracted to, “A sense of humor. Strong sense of self-worth, confidence, kindness, generosity. Good people surrounding them.”

Reflecting on her past relationships last year, the actress shared that although both of her marriages ended, she thought they were “very successful.”

“When they came to an end, it was a choice that was made because we chose to be happy, and sometimes happiness doesn’t exist within that arrangement anymore,” she told Elle in December 2018.

Murder Mystery, her Netflix comedy costarring Adam Sandler, lands on the streaming platform June 14.