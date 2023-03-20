Jennifer Aniston Visits the Eiffel Tower in Behind-the-Scenes Video of 'Murder Mystery 2' Promo Tour

Murder Mystery 2 is streaming March 31 on Netflix

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy

Tracey Harrington McCoy is a celebrity news writer at PEOPLE Digital.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 20, 2023 04:36 PM
Jennifer Aniston Shares Glimpse Behind the Scenes of Promo Tour for Murder Mystery 2: ‘Thank You Paris’
Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler. Photo: Jennifer Aniston/Instagram

Jennifer Aniston is an American girl in Paris!

On Sunday, the Friends alum shared a glam-packed video of her trip to Paris for the press tour and premiere of Murder Mystery 2, the sequel to her record-breaking 2019 Netflix comedy with longtime friend and costar Adam Sandler.

The clip — set to Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers' 1976 song "American Girl" — featured footage of Aniston, 54, posing on a boat with Sandler, 56, and costar Mélanie Laurent, 40, in front of the Eiffel Tower before taking an elevator up to the top of the iconic structure.

"What's the capacity?" Aniston said to a friend with her perfect comedic timing in the packed elevator, grabbing a friend and noting "it's a lot of people."

Aniston was dressed for the event, in a form-fitting sparkling champagne dress and white cropped fur jacket. She posed on the red carpet in the same spaghetti strapped mermaid gown, at the film's March 16 premiere event.

jennifer aniston
Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Prior to the Eiffel Tower trip, Aniston's video documented her morning in Paris, which included a full press junket for Murder Mystery 2.

"Murder, murder..." Aniston cheekily said to the camera, before taking heading out for her day of interviews.

The camera captured Aniston, wearing a cream dress and coordinating blazer, sharing a laugh with Sandler in the interview chair. She later changed into an all-black ensemble for another chat, stopping to pet a fluffy dog on the same to the room.

"Success!" she said, after the press day wrapped.

Other shots in the video included views of the Paris skyline and footage of Aniston snacking in her bathrobe.

The video also gave a behind-the-scenes glimpse at Aniston's glam, the actress in the makeup chair as she prepared for the night out in Paris. The hair entrepreneur even included a quick glance of her insta-successful haircare line Lolavie.

At one point, Aniston stood in front of her hairdresser in a plunging black robe and blow dried her feet, seemingly from a fresh pedicure. "This is glam." she deadpanned to the camera.

"Thank you Paris," Aniston wrote alongside the video.

Jennifer Aniston Shares Glimpse Behind the Scenes of Promo Tour for Murder Mystery 2: ‘Thank You Paris’
Jennifer Aniston. Jennifer Aniston/Instagram

Murder Mystery picks up four years after the events of the first film, this time with Sandler and Aniston's characters Nick and Audrey Spitz working as full-time detectives trying to launch their own private-eye agency.

The two find themselves in trouble while attending a wedding on a private island when the groom, according to an official description, is kidnapped for ransom soon after the festivities begin — "making each glamorous guest, family member and the bride herself a suspect."

"Murder Mystery 2 sends Nick and Audrey Spitz on a high-stakes case that finally gives them everything they've ever dreamed of: a shot at their detective agency finally becoming successful … and their long-awaited trip to Paris," the synopsis continues.

Murder Mystery 2. (L-R) Jennifer Aniston as Audrey Spitz and Adam Sandler as Nick Spitz
Murder Mystery 2. Scott Yamano/Netflix

Earlier this month, PEOPLE got an exclusive clip and a first look at the poster for the whodunnit.

Directed by Jeremy Garelick (The Wedding Ringer), the sequel also stars Jodie Turner-Smith, Mark Strong, John Kani, Kuhoo Verma, Enrique Arce, Zurin Villanueva, Tony Goldwyn, Annie Mumolo and Dany Boon.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Murder Mystery 2 is streaming March 31 on Netflix.

Related Articles
03/18/2023 EXCLUSIVE: Zach Braff meets up with Florence Pugh's family for dinner in New York City. Florence's former boyfriend dined out with Pugh's parents Clinton Pugh, Deborah Pugh, and her Grandma Pat. Also pictured was Cary Brothers who has a song featured in the Zach Braff and Florence Pugh directed film, 'A Good Person'. sales@theimagedirect.com Please byline:TheImageDirect.com *EXCLUSIVE PLEASE EMAIL sales@theimagedirect.com FOR FEES BEFORE USE
Zach Braff Seen Meeting Up with Ex Florence Pugh's Family for Dinner in New York City
Jamie Lee Curtis Oscars boot
Jamie Lee Curtis Posts Photo of Medical Boot After Oscar Win: 'Thrill of Victory ... Agony of Da Feet'
Alicia Silverstone, Brendan Fraser
Alicia Silverstone Says She's Down for 'Blast from the Past' Sequel: 'I'd Do Anything with Brendan' Fraser
Gwyneth Paltrow, Terry Sanderson
Gwyneth Paltrow to Appear in Court Over 2016 Hit-and-Run Ski Crash Lawsuit
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP/Shutterstock (13833708at) Chris Tucker arrives for the world premiere of "Air" at the Paramount Theatre during the South by Southwest Film & TV Festival, in Austin, Texas 2023 SXSW - "Air", Austin, United States - 18 Mar 2023
Chris Tucker Explains His Return to Movies in Ben Affleck's 'AIR' : 'I Love Michael Jordan'
Ben Stiller, Adam Sandler
Ben Stiller Jokes People Confuse Him and Close Friend Adam Sandler 'All the Time'
Jennifer Lopez Opens Up About How the Biggest Heartbreak Led to 'This Is Me...Now'
Ben Affleck Beams as He Talks Working with Jennifer Lopez on New Film: 'What a Joy to Do Something with Her'
Adam Sandler onstage during the 24th Annual Mark Twain Prize For American Humor at The Kennedy Center on March 19, 2023 in Washington, DC.
Adam Sandler Given 'Props' by Chris Rock, Jennifer Aniston and More as He Receives Mark Twain Prize
Emma Hemming Posts Video of Bruce on His Birthday
Emma Heming Willis Shares Sweet Home Movies of Husband Bruce for His Birthday: 'He Is Pure Love'
James Gunn
James Gunn Says He Will 'for Sure' Work with Margot Robbie Once Again in DC Universe
Viola Davis at the premiere of "AIR" held at the Paramount Theater on March 18, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images); FILE - Basketball legend Michael Jordan speaks during a press conference ahead of an NBA basketball game between the Charlotte Hornets and Milwaukee Bucks in Paris, Jan. 24, 2020. Jordan is celebrating his 60th birthday on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, by making a $10 million donation to Make-A-Wish America. It is the largest donation ever received from an individual in the organization’s 43-year history. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)
Viola Davis Was Unaware Michael Jordan Personally Cast Her as His Mom in 'AIR' : 'Blew My Mind'
Clueless
Alicia Silverstone and 'Clueless' Cast Remember Late Costar Brittany Murphy: 'She Was So Great'
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: 2023 Halle Berry arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic); STUDIO CITY, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 19: Actor Lance Reddick visits 'The IMDb Show' on June 19, 2019 in Studio City, California. This episode of 'The IMDb Show' airs on July 18, 2019. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb)
Halle Berry Pays Moving Tribute to 'John Wick' Castmate Lance Reddick: 'Heaven Has Another Angel'
ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 09: Halle Bailey attends D23 Expo 2022 at Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California on September 09, 2022. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 27: Josh Gad attends the Los Angele premiere for Hulu's "History of the World, Part II" at Hollywood Legion Theater on February 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)
Disney Star Josh Gad Calls Out 'Pathetic' Racist Response to Halle Bailey 'Little Mermaid' Trailer
Variety Screening Series 'At Eternity's Gate', Los Angeles, USA - 19 Dec 2018
Willem Dafoe Says He's Open to Reprising Green Goblin in Another 'Spider-Man' Movie
Fave Underrated Black TV Shows
Kenan Thompson, Kel Mitchell Tease Potential 'Good Burger 2' Cameos: Harry Styles Would Be 'a Big One'