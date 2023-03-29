Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler Open Up About Their Friendship: 'We Have Each Other's Back'

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler are reveling in the moments of working with each other again.

While at the premiere for their Murder Mystery 2 premiere on Tuesday, Aniston told PEOPLE how much joy and ease there is when collaborating with someone she knows as well as Sandler, who also raved about his close pal and costar.

"Yes, there's trust. We trust each other and we know that we're going to have a good time," Aniston, 54, says, while dazzling in a sheer silver minidress at L.A.'s Regency Village Theatre. "We have each other's back. We take care of each other. Neutral, deep respect for each other."

Not only is Sandler easy to play off of, but also a very special person to Aniston, who says "it's the consistency of who he is and the wonderful time we always have together."

"He's just exactly who he is and has been since I've met him," she shares of her solid pal, adding they "just always have a wonderful time" in "every moment."

Emma McIntyre/WireImage

As for Sandler, the Saturday Night Live alum echoed Aniston's sentiment, sharing a story to PEOPLE of his first impression of The Morning Show star.

"I remember when we first met, we had breakfast together and I thought she was funny as hell," Sandler, 56, says. "Then I saw her a few more times and I just always ... she made me happy when I'd see her."

"She's just funny. She's great hanging out with guys, great hanging out with girls, knows what to say, knows how to calm you down," shares Sandler, who sported a New York Knicks hoodie on Tuesday. "But I just remember, anytime I'd be out and I'd see her, I'd be like, 'Oh, there's Aniston.' And we'd go over to each other and start laughing."

He adds that even his "dog and Jen get along pretty good."

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Earlier this month, during Aniston's interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on March 21, she revealed that she does "very much love to take care of" the comedian on set.

"He's so concerned with taking care of everybody else, which he really does, and he doesn't take care of himself. I'm sorry to call you out on national television Adam, but you have to know this," she said, telling Fallon she tends to make Sandler smoothies when they work on film sets together.

"And [Sandler's wife Jackie Sandler]'s like, 'Thanks, it lasted a minute,' " Aniston joked.

The pair first costarred in Just Go With It (2011) before reuniting for Netflix's original Murder Mystery (2019) to play a married couple caught in the middle of a whodunnit. Murder Mystery 2 picks up four years later, as Sandler and Aniston's Nick and Audrey Spitz try to launch their own private-eye agency as full-time detectives.

Murder Mystery 2 is streaming March 31 on Netflix.