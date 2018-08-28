Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler Hold Hands While Filming Netflix Comedy in Italy

Is it still work when it looks like a vacation?

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler were spotted strolling hand-in-hand along the streets of Milan last week as they continue to film the upcoming Netflix movie Murder Mystery. The pals have been in the European country for the last few weeks after kicking off filming in Vancouver.

The two wore coordinating floral outfits as Sandler, 51, sported a thick mustache for the role. Murder Mystery stars Aniston and Sandler as a couple who become suspects in the murder of a billionaire. They previously starred together in 2011’s Just Go With It.

WATCH: Jennifer Aniston Talks The Importance Of Comedy: “The Country Is Begging For It”

Aniston recently took a quick break from filming in the country to enjoy dinner and a night’s stay at George and Amal Clooney’s Lake Como home. The Friends star was seen smiling as she arrived to the villa via water taxi with Sandler and his wife, Jackie. The group brought a bottle a rosé wine and a bouquet of flowers for their stay.

In a recent wide-ranging interview for InStyle‘s September issue, Aniston spoke out about the “misconceptions” of her single life.

“It’s pretty crazy,” Aniston, 49, told the magazine. “The misconceptions are ‘Jen can’t keep a man,’ and ‘Jen refuses to have a baby because she’s selfish and committed to her career.’ Or that I’m sad and heartbroken. First, with all due respect, I’m not heartbroken.”

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux in 2012 Kevin Winter/Getty

She continued, “And second, those are reckless assumptions. No one knows what’s going on behind closed doors. No one considers how sensitive that might be for my partner and me. They don’t know what I’ve been through medically or emotionally.”

Aniston’s interview with InStyle comes months after she split from husband Justin Theroux in February after more than two years of marriage and seven years together.