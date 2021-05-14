Jennifer Aniston and several other celebrities bonded over barely keeping it together after Amy Schumer posted about 'hanging on by a thread'

Jennifer Aniston Agrees with Amy Schumer Saying 'We're All Hanging on By a Thread': 'Yes'

Jennifer Aniston and Amy Schumer are keeping it real.

"We're all hanging on by a thread, right?" asked Schumer, 39, with a text post on Instagram Thursday.

"Yes...😩," replied Aniston, 52.

The Friends actress wasn't the only celeb to agree with the sentiment. Broad City star Ilana Glazer also commented, writing, "yes bb tytyty" along with a series of red heart emojis.

Jesse Seinfeld wrote, "That's a nice way of saying it," while singer Elle King joked that her thread was "used floss."

Schumer recently celebrated her son Gene's second birthday in a pandemic by writing a sweet note to her husband Chris Fischer.

Schumer posted a pair of throwback photos, one from the birth of her first child and another of Fischer holding their then-newborn.

"Today is our son's birthday and I woke up emotional as hell thinking about my husband, Chris. In this first photo while I was having a 3 hour c section he held my hand and stared in my eyes so I never felt alone," wrote Schumer. "I feel loved and supported always. He takes care of our family and is a husband and father beyond my wildest dreams. Also he has autism spectrum disorder."

Schumer revealed in her 2019 Netflix special Amy Schumer: Growing that Fischer had been recently diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder, discussing how the diagnosis strengthened their relationship in the HBO Max docuseries Expecting Amy.