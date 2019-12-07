Jennifer Aniston Admits She Might Get Another Dog After Losing Beloved Dolly: ‘I’ve Come So Close’

In the months since she lost her beloved dog Dolly, Jennifer Aniston has considered adding another pup to her life.

Aniston, 50, and her ex-husband Justin Theroux, 48, said goodbye to their white German Shepard in July, with Theroux sharing snaps of their joint goodbye on Instagram. Now that the end of the year is nearing, Aniston might be ready to add a new furry friend to her life.

“Oh God, I’ve come so close [to getting another],” Aniston tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue, where she and three other cover stars are celebrated as People of the Year.

“And my friend Ellen DeGeneres, as you know, loves nothing more than to bombard me with extremely heartbreaking photographs of animals that need homes,” she added. “And by the way, if I could have a llama, a pig, an alpaca, sheep, goats, I would. But I have to be very sensitive to [her dogs] Clyde and Sophie because it’s all about whether they are going to be happy.”

Led with a snapshot of the white dog still alive, the slideshow of pictures Theroux shared on Instagram gave followers a look into the ceremony that saw Dolly’s body covered in flower petals as she was laid to rest.

In one image, two hands grasped each other’s — one presumably Theroux’s and the other appearing to be of Aniston — while in the last photograph, they wrapped the late pup in a soft blanket.

“Tonight, at sunset, after a heroic struggle … our most loyal family member and protector, Dolly A. laid down her sword and shield. 🐺💔,” Theroux captioned the post. “She was surrounded by her entire family.”

The Murder Mystery actress and The Girl on the Train actor announced their split last February after two and a half years of marriage and seven years as a couple.