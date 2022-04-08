Jennifer Aniston Wraps Filming Netflix's Murder Mystery 2 with Adam Sandler: 'Merci Paris'

Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston starred in 2019's Murder Mystery together and are reprising their roles for the highly anticipated sequel

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler are saying "au revoir" to their latest film.

Aniston, 53, revealed in a sweet Instagram video on Friday that she and Sandler, 55, have finished filming Murder Mystery 2, the follow-up to their hit 2019 film.

"Merciiii Paris 🇫🇷 That's a wrap. #MurderMystery2," the Friends alum captioned the video, which featured pictures and clips from her time in France — including a few snaps with Sandler, a stunning clip of the Eiffel Tower lit up at night, a gorgeous view of the Seine, and, of course, some behind-the-scenes shots on set.

Sandler and Aniston are returning to their characters Nick and Audrey Spitz, respectively, after the first Murder Mystery film debuted on Netflix in 2019.

Murder Mystery follows Nick, a New York cop, and wife Audrey as they go on a European vacation to reinvigorate their marriage, when a chance encounter leads to them being framed for the murder of an elderly billionaire.

In September, TV Line reported the sequel would be "another international adventure full of intrigue and hijinks."

Murder Mystery 2 marks the third time the longtime friends have costarred in a movie together; aside from the Murder Mystery franchise, the pair starred in the 2011 rom-com, Just Go with It, alongside Brooklyn Decker, Nicole Kidman, and Nick Swardson.

In December, Sandler opened up about his friendship with the Emmy-winning actress and how she "tag-teams" with his wife Jackie to help him live a healthier lifestyle.

"[Aniston is] certainly not afraid to have me show up on a set, and in my trailer is a whole bunch of whatever shake I should be drinking and it's usually green," Sandler told The Hollywood Reporter. "And I actually drink it so I can look her in the eye."

"She and my wife have a nice time tag-teaming to try to make me a healthier human being. Like, they want me to stretch more — eventually be able to touch my toes, which I'm about 9 inches away from," he shared.