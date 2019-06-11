Longtime Friends Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler Reunite at Murder Mystery Premiere

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler were back together Monday night, at the premiere of their new Netflix movie, Murder Mystery.

The two longtime friends and costars reunited on the red carpet at the Regency Village Theatre in Westwood, California, embracing while posing for photographers.

Aniston, 50, and Sandler, 52, were all smiles together. She wore a $4,850 Celine sleeveless black plongé lambskin dress with a leather belt and a mock neck — a look that she accessorized with a pair of black and silver studded gladiator heels, a gold bracelet, and simple earrings. Sandler stayed casual, in brown corduroy pants, a navy polo shirt and an orange, white, and blue athletic jacket.

Murder Mystery is the second movie Aniston and Sandler have made together.

They first starred together in 2011’s Just Go With It, the romantic comedy about a plastic surgeon (Sandler) who pretends to be married to his office manager (Sandler) so he can enjoy future dates with no strings attached. It co-starred Nicole Kidman in a rare comedic performance.

This time, they’re throwing a bit of action into the mix. Murder Mystery follows Sandler’s Nick, a New York City cop who finally takes his wife Audrey (Aniston) on a long-promised trip to Europe. On the flight there, Aniston makes friends with Luke Evans’ very rich character and he invites the couple to an intimate family gathering on the superyacht of an elderly billionaire.

When the elderly billionaire ends up murdered, the unsuspecting couple find themselves on the run after they get framed for his murder.

The movie — which also stars Gemma Arterton, Luke Evans, John Kani and Terence Stamp — was shot on location in Milan, Italy, where Sandler and Aniston hung out with George Clooney and Amal Clooney at their estate on Lake Como.

“They made us homemade pizza, had an amazing time, I sat next to Bono. It was a good day,” Sandler told Ellen DeGeneres in April. “Every time I’m with Jennifer, something great happens because everybody loves Jennifer. I tend to stay at home and do nothing, and my wife is so much going, ‘Why didn’t I marry Aniston? Why am I stuck with you, man?’ Even in Italy, she’s like, ‘You gotta leave the room, man.’”

Last month, Aniston and Sandler appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! where they looked back at the first time they met.

“We met at Jerry’s Deli in 1990-91,” Aniston said, Sandler explaining that she was dating a friend of his at the time. “It was fun. We had breakfast together,” he said.

“We were friends before Friends,” Aniston added. “[We love each other]. We must have been real family in another life.”

Sandler agreed. “We’re so comfortable with each other,” he said. “She knows my family and I know hers.”

Murder Mystery hits Netflix on Friday.