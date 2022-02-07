Jennifer Aniston, Adam Sandler Post Pics from Murder Mystery 2 Set: 'Back to Work with My Buddy'
Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston are at work cracking the case — again!
The actors shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse at their whodunnit sequel, Murder Mystery 2, on their Instagram accounts Monday.
In the first slide, Aniston, 52, and Sandler, 55, pose amid an ocean backdrop in Hawaii. The second shows a video of cast and crew milling about, including Sandler, who throws up two peace signs.
"Back to work with my buddy. #MurderMystery2," the caption read.
"Best news ever! X," Jennifer Garner wrote in a comment, while Jodie Turner-Smith remarked, "My absolute faves 😻."
Sandler and Aniston are returning to their characters Nick and Audrey Spitz, respectively, after the first film debuted on Netflix in 2019.
The two stars were photographed on the set of the Netflix film in Oahu, Hawaii, last month.
Murder Mystery follows Nick, a New York cop, and wife Audrey as they go on a European vacation to reinvigorate their marriage, when a chance encounter leads to their framing for the murder of an elderly billionaire.
In September, TV Line reported the sequel would be "another international adventure full of intrigue and hijinks."
In June 2019, Netflix said the first movie had been viewed by over 30 million accounts in just three days.
At the time, the streamer said the movie's debut was "the biggest opening weekend ever for a Netflix film." (Since then, Red Notice has taken the title for the "biggest opening day" of any of Netflix's movies.)
Murder Mystery is the second movie Aniston and Sandler have made together, following the 2011 romantic comedy Just Go With It. With the sequel, the two friends are making their third movie together.