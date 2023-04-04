Jennifer Aniston Shares Fun Behind-the-Scenes Clip Filming 'Murder Mystery 2' with Adam Sandler

"Little MM2 BTS🏝️," the actress captioned her Monday Instagram post

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE since 2016.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 4, 2023 02:28 PM
Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler Share Fun Behind-the-Scenes Clip Filming 'Murder Mystery 2'
Photo: Jennifer Aniston/Instagram

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler can't help but have fun when together.

The actress, 54, posted a behind-the-scenes video from the pair's new Netflix whodunnit sequel, Murder Mystery 2, to Instagram on Monday.

Set to Harry Styles' song "Music for a Sushi Restaurant," the fun footage showed Aniston, Sandler, 56, and other costars goofing off on set while in wardrobe, filming stunts, getting their caffeine fixes on and more.

"Little MM2 BTS🏝️," Aniston wrote in the caption.

Among the comments was one from a user who dubbed real-life longtime friends Aniston and Sandler the "Best duo!! 🙌❤️", while another fan said the pair are "never not killing it."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

RELATED GALLERY: Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston's Friendship in Photos

Murder Mystery 2 picks up four years after the events of the first film, as Sandler and Aniston's Nick and Audrey Spitz try to launch their own private-eye agency as full-time detectives.

The two find themselves in trouble while attending a wedding on a private island when the groom, according to an official description, is kidnapped for ransom soon after the festivities begin — "making each glamorous guest, family member and the bride herself a suspect."

Speaking with PEOPLE at the premiere of Murder Mystery 2 last week in Los Angeles, Sandler praised Aniston as someone who always "knows what to say" and "knows how to calm you down."

The Saturday Night Live alum also shared a story about his first impression of The Morning Show star, after they first met decades ago.

"We had breakfast together and I thought she was funny as hell," said Sandler. "Then I saw her a few more times and I just always ... she made me happy when I'd see her."

Murder Mystery 2. (L-R) Jennifer Aniston as Audrey Spitz and Adam Sandler as Nick Spitz
Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler in Murder Mystery 2 (2023). Scott Yamano/Netflix

"He's just exactly who he is and has been since I've met him," the Friends alum shared of her solid pal, adding they "just always have a wonderful time" in "every moment."

Aniston also told PEOPLE that she and Sandler simply "trust each other" and "know that we're going to have a good time" when together.

"We have each other's back. We take care of each other. Neutral, deep respect for each other," the actress said.

Aniston and Sandler first costarred in Just Go With It (2011) before reuniting for Netflix's original Murder Mystery (2019) to play a married couple caught in the middle of a whodunnit.

Murder Mystery 2 is now streaming on Netflix.

Related Articles
Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler attend the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix's 'Murder Mystery 2'
Adam Sandler on His Longtime Friendship with Jennifer Aniston: She 'Knows How to Calm You Down'
Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston attend the Netflix Premiere of Murder Mystery 2
Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler Open Up About Their Friendship: 'We Have Each Other's Back'
Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler attend the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix's 'Murder Mystery 2'
Adam Sandler Jokes He Told Jennifer Aniston to 'Keep Your Mouth Closed' During 'Murder Mystery 2' Kiss
Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler arrives at the LA Premiere Of Netflix's "Murder Mystery" at Regency Village Theatre on June 10, 2019 in Westwood, California.
Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston's Friendship in Photos
Jennifer Aniston Shares Glimpse Behind the Scenes of Promo Tour for Murder Mystery 2: ‘Thank You Paris’
Jennifer Aniston Visits the Eiffel Tower in Behind-the-Scenes Video of 'Murder Mystery 2' Promo Tour
jennifer aniston
Jennifer Aniston Says She Has 'Risen Out of Some Ashes,' Is in a Great Phase of Life: 'I'm Very Grateful'
Adam Sandler; Jennifer Aniston
Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston Reveal Their Nicknames for Each Other: 'Anaburger' and 'Sandalman'
Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston poses at the Photocall Of Netflix's "Murder Mystery" at Ritz Carlton Marina Del Rey on June 11, 2019
Inside Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler's Friendship: 'We Must Have Been Real Family in Another Life'
Murder Mystery 2. (L to R) Jennifer Aniston as Audrey Spitz, Melanie Laurent as Claudette Joubert and Adam Sandler as Nick Spitz in Murder Mystery 2. Cr. Scott Yamano/Netflix © 2023.
Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler Arrive in Paradise in Exclusive Clip from 'Murder Mystery 2' : Watch
Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston poses at the Photocall Of Netflix's "Murder Mystery" at Ritz Carlton Marina Del Rey on June 11, 2019
Jennifer Aniston Says Adam Sandler Teases Her About Who She Dates: 'What Are You Doing?'
Jodie Turner Smith
Jodie Turner-Smith on Joining the 'Jennifer Aniston & Adam Sandler Cinematic Universe': It's 'Major'
jennifer aniston, adam sandler, drew barrymore
Jennifer Aniston Wants to Do Movie with Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore: 'Put an End to This Competition'
Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon attend "The Morning Show" special screening at Ham Yard Hotel
Jennifer Aniston Pays Tribute to 'Sister' Reese Witherspoon on Her 47th Birthday: 'I Love You'
Jennifer Aniston Had Some Words About Adam Sandler's Sweatshirt on the Red Carpet
Jennifer Aniston Playfully Slams Adam Sandler's Sweatshirt on the 'Murder Mystery 2' Red Carpet
Adam Sandler
Adam Sandler Describes His 'Sandlercore' Style Aesthetic to Pal Drew Barrymore
Jennifer Aniston Says It's 'Crazy' Her 'Little' Friends Costar Cole Sprouse Is Now 30: 'What?'
Jennifer Aniston Says It's 'Crazy' Her 'Little' 'Friends' Costar Cole Sprouse Is Now 30: 'What?'