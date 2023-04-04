Jennifer Aniston Shares Fun Behind-the-Scenes Clip Filming 'Murder Mystery 2' with Adam Sandler

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler can't help but have fun when together.

The actress, 54, posted a behind-the-scenes video from the pair's new Netflix whodunnit sequel, Murder Mystery 2, to Instagram on Monday.

Set to Harry Styles' song "Music for a Sushi Restaurant," the fun footage showed Aniston, Sandler, 56, and other costars goofing off on set while in wardrobe, filming stunts, getting their caffeine fixes on and more.

"Little MM2 BTS🏝️," Aniston wrote in the caption.

Among the comments was one from a user who dubbed real-life longtime friends Aniston and Sandler the "Best duo!! 🙌❤️", while another fan said the pair are "never not killing it."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

RELATED GALLERY: Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston's Friendship in Photos

Murder Mystery 2 picks up four years after the events of the first film, as Sandler and Aniston's Nick and Audrey Spitz try to launch their own private-eye agency as full-time detectives.

The two find themselves in trouble while attending a wedding on a private island when the groom, according to an official description, is kidnapped for ransom soon after the festivities begin — "making each glamorous guest, family member and the bride herself a suspect."

Speaking with PEOPLE at the premiere of Murder Mystery 2 last week in Los Angeles, Sandler praised Aniston as someone who always "knows what to say" and "knows how to calm you down."

The Saturday Night Live alum also shared a story about his first impression of The Morning Show star, after they first met decades ago.

"We had breakfast together and I thought she was funny as hell," said Sandler. "Then I saw her a few more times and I just always ... she made me happy when I'd see her."

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler in Murder Mystery 2 (2023). Scott Yamano/Netflix

"He's just exactly who he is and has been since I've met him," the Friends alum shared of her solid pal, adding they "just always have a wonderful time" in "every moment."

Aniston also told PEOPLE that she and Sandler simply "trust each other" and "know that we're going to have a good time" when together.

"We have each other's back. We take care of each other. Neutral, deep respect for each other," the actress said.

Aniston and Sandler first costarred in Just Go With It (2011) before reuniting for Netflix's original Murder Mystery (2019) to play a married couple caught in the middle of a whodunnit.

Murder Mystery 2 is now streaming on Netflix.