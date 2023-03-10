Jenna Ortega in Talks to Play Winona Ryder's Daughter in Tim Burton's 'Beetlejuice' Sequel: Reports

Jenna Ortega may soon take on another iconic Tim Burton role.

On Thursday, multiple outlets reported that Ortega, 20, is in talks to star in Warner Bros.'s upcoming Beetlejuice sequel.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Scream VI actress Ortega's potential role in the film would see her play the daughter of Winona Ryder's Lydia, one of the main characters in the original 1988 movie.

Ryder, now 51, costarred alongside Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, Catherine O'Hara, Jeffrey Jones, Glenn Shadix and Michael Keaton in Beetlejuice, which follows a malicious spirit named Beetlejuice (Keaton) who helps a recently deceased couple drive out an unbearable family who moved into their home.

Ortega's casting would reportedly reunite her with Wednesday director Burton, 64, who the outlet reported is expected to return for the Beetlejuice follow-up.

Warner Brothers /Courtesy Everett Collection

Keaton, 71, is also expected to return in the film as Beetlejuice, with production expecting to start in London in either May or June, according to THR, which cited sources.

Reps for Ortega and Warner Bros. did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Efforts to make a sequel to the original 1988 Beetlejuice date back at least a decade. In 2011, Deadline reported that producers David Katzenberg and Seth Grahame-Smith had signed with Warner Bros. and aimed to create a Beetlejuice follow-up. Director Burton, as well as Keaton and Ryder, each expressed interest in making a sequel at different times throughout the 2010s.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Plans for a sequel grew last year when it was reported that Brad Pitt's production company Plan B had boarded a second installment.

Ortega's potential casting in the role makes a neat tie-in with her other Burton role in Netflix's hit Wednesday. Christina Ricci, who originated the role of Wednesday Addams on the big screen in 1991's The Addams Family, once costarred with Ryder in the 1990 movie Mermaids.

In October, Davis, 67, told PEOPLE that while she had yet to be contacted about returning for a sequel, she says she "would of course like to revisit" that world again.

"I want to play every character I've ever played again," Davis said at the time.

There is one issue, however, with revisiting her character of Barbara Maitland: She's a ghost, along with her husband, Adam (Baldwin). "I have a feeling that ghosts don't age," she told PEOPLE. "How would they explain that they're older?"