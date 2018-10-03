A Woman Comes Out to Her Parents Over Thanksgiving in Lez Bomb Trailer, Starring Bruce Dern

The holidays wouldn’t be special without a few surprises.

Cloris Leachman and Bruce Dern star in Lez Bomb, a new holiday comedy about a young woman, Lauren (Jenna Laurenzo), who goes home for Thanksgiving with a bombshell revelation.

The film follows Lauren as she attempts to come out to her parents and extended family — only to send mixed messages as her male friend is mistaken for her boyfriend. PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at the comedy’s trailer.

“When am I meeting the boyfriend?” her mother, Rose, asks her, to which Lauren replies, “Soon.”

Unbeknownst to her mother, Lauren’s boyfriend is actually a girl named Hailey (Caitlin Mehner).

“Thanksgiving is all about thanks, and truth and forgiveness,” Hailey says after arriving at Lauren’s family home for Thanksgiving dinner. “Mostly it’s about coming home and coming out.”

Caitlin Mehner, Jenna Laurenzo and Davram Stiefler in Lez Bomb

At the center of the film, is the relationship between Lauren and her mother, played by Deirdre O’Connell, as they struggle to accept each other and who they are as people.

The comedy also stars Kevin Kane, Steve Guttenberg, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s Kevin Pollak, Elaine Hendrix and Brandon Micheal Hall.

Laurenzo wrote, directed and starred in the film.

Jenna Laurenzo and Caitlin Mehner in Lez Bomb

The film won the best narrative film jury award at Geena Davis’ Bentonville Film Festival in May.

Lez Bomb is out in theaters Nov. 9.