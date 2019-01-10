Jenna Jameson Quits Twitter After Getting Ridiculed for Being Jewish and a Former Porn Star

Jenna Jameson is known for her social media presence, but that doesn’t mean she’s willing to maintain it at all costs.
After getting ridiculed on Twitter this week for her Jewish faith and controversial past as an adult film star, Jameson revealed she was temporarily stepping away from the social media platform.
“Alright I’m taking an indefinite break from Twitter,” she announced on Tuesday evening. “It’s near impossible to just have normal conversations without hundreds of people attacking me for the past I cannot change.”
In a separate tweet, Jameson, 44, further explained what provoked her to make the decision to leave.
“I want to clarify why I’m leaving. My sobriety and faith are the most important things to me,” she said. “I am being attacked for my faith. Being Jewish. I must protect my love for G-d above everything, my sobriety and strength stem from him and his grace.”
In response, many of Jameson’s followers begged the star to stay on Twitter and apologized for the backlash she was receiving.
“Awww don’t let em win Jenna,” sadly tweeted one follower, while another added, “They want you to leave .. don’t”
“I am so sorry, Jenna. People are absolutely horrendous to you here,” a fan wrote. “I’ve commented before how much that shocks me, & you always handle it with such grace & humor. I’ll really miss your commentary but I can’t blame you for leaving. You don’t deserve that kind of abuse.”
“It’s just noise Jenna. I know it is emotionally draining and relentless, but it is still just noise,” someone else said. “…Go away for a while, recharge, renew. We all need that break sometimes”
Jameson has not, however, quit Instagram and on Wednesday she posted an inspirational message to her followers, signifying she was in good spirits.
“Remember sometimes people will doubt you, second guess you and your faith. Let them. Show them what the lord has made you capable of. Be unshakeable. Be brave. ✡️” she captioned a mirror selfie, adding a Jewish star emoji to the end of her post.
While she may be taking a temporary break from Twitter, fans can still expect to see her frequent posts on Instagram, in which she often discusses her weight-loss journey on the Keto diet, raising her 1-year-old daughter Batel Lu, and mental health.
Recently, the former adult film star, who dropped more than 80 lbs. with the keto diet, admitted that “weight loss doesn’t fix everything.”
“Let’s talk,” she wrote on Instagram. “Being thin won’t change sadness. It won’t fix relationships. It doesn’t quiet the demons. It doesn’t make you love yourself more. It doesn’t calm anxiety. It doesn’t take away the nightmares. It doesn’t make you feel social. It doesn’t make you of service to others.”
But, Jameson said, weight loss does put you on the right track.
“It is a step towards all of these things,” she said. “I guess my point is don’t be afraid to take that first step. I love you.”