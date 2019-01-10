Jenna Jameson Quits Twitter After Getting Ridiculed for Being Jewish and a Former Porn Star

Jenna Jameson is known for her social media presence, but that doesn’t mean she’s willing to maintain it at all costs.

After getting ridiculed on Twitter this week for her Jewish faith and controversial past as an adult film star, Jameson revealed she was temporarily stepping away from the social media platform.

“Alright I’m taking an indefinite break from Twitter,” she announced on Tuesday evening. “It’s near impossible to just have normal conversations without hundreds of people attacking me for the past I cannot change.”

In a separate tweet, Jameson, 44, further explained what provoked her to make the decision to leave.

“I want to clarify why I’m leaving. My sobriety and faith are the most important things to me,” she said. “I am being attacked for my faith. Being Jewish. I must protect my love for G-d above everything, my sobriety and strength stem from him and his grace.”