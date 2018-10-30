Jenna Dewan Is Dating Tony Award Winner Steve Kazee: 'She's Really Happy,' Source Says

Jenna Dewan is dating Tony Award-winning actor Steve Kazee, PEOPLE confirms.

A source tells PEOPLE the two have “been dating for a couple [of] months and she’s really happy.”

News of the actress’ budding relationship comes just three weeks after a source told PEOPLE her ex Channing Tatum was dating British singer Jessie J.

Kazee, 43, won the Tony for his performance in the Broadway production Once. He’s also appeared on TV’s Nashville and Shameless.

The actor lent his vocals for the soundtrack of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn — Part 2 in which he sang “A Thousand Years.”

A friend of Dewan’s shared a photo of the two on Instagram on Tuesday in which Kazee wrapped an arm around her waist as the pair posed for a group photo.

Dewan, 37, recently filed for divorce from Tatum six months after the two announced their split in April. The actress cited irreconcilable differences, according to court documents obtained by The Blast.

The mother of one asks for joint legal and physical custody of their 5-year-old daughter Everly and is also seeking child support and spousal support from the Magic Mike star.

RELATED VIDEO: Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Have Been Dating New People 5 Months After Split: Sources

Last week, a source told PEOPLE Dewan was spotted with her new beau at a party in Beverly Hill held at the home of Casamigos co-founder Mike Meldman and “showed off PDA” inside.

Last month, a source told PEOPLE both Dewan and Tatum are back in the dating game.

“She has been on a few dates but doesn’t talk about a boyfriend,” a source close to Dewan said.

“Jenna is busy working on going back and forth between L.A. and Atlanta,” the insider added. “She’s in a really great place.

RELATED: Jenna Dewan Files for Divorce from Ex Channing Tatum 6 Months After They Announced Their Split

A different source confirmed to PEOPLE Tatum was dating singer Jessie J earlier this month after the two were spotted enjoying mini-golf.

“It’s very new,” the insider said. Tatum’s rep has not commented; a rep for the British singer did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Another source told PEOPLE that while the two are spending time together, they’re trying to stay out of the spotlight.

“They want to keep it low-key,” said the source.